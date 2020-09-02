Veedersburg town officials have received word that the Clover Leaf Route Depot, sometimes referred to as the Toledo, St. Louis & Western Railroad Depot, has officially received listed status by the National Register of Historic Places! This property is considered by the federal government to be worthy of preservation because of its significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering or culture. Veedersburg proudly joins five historic districts and nine other individual sites in Fountain County that are listed on the register.
In Indiana, National Register listings range from the prehistoric Angel Mounds in Vanderburgh County to a mid-twentieth century neighborhood in Carmel. The list includes private homes and courthouses, commercial buildings and factories-to date nearly 2,000 individual sites and more than 270 historic districts. A program of the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the National Register is administered on the state level by the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The primary benefit of listing in the National Register is the honor conferred by official federal recognition. When a site is added, the listing appears in the Federal Register, and the owner receives a letter and certificate. Owners of income-producing National Register properties may be entitled to tax credits for restoration, and not-for-profit owners may be eligible for grants awarded in a competitive annual process.
The Veedersburg Revitalization Association (VRA) is working diligently with town officials to proceed with the restoration of the depot by applying for grants and conducting fundraisers. In 2019, donations, a shoe drive and Depot Day raised over $2,400 plus the VRA has designated an amount be set aside to use as needed for grant matches, etc. Work will be done this fall on the basement and foundation so that more phases of the overall restoration can begin next year.