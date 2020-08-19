Sen. Mike Braun visited with people in Fountain and Warren counties Aug. 18-19.
The senator said he makes a point of visiting all 92 Indiana counties each year.
He stopped at businesses and schools as he made the rounds through the counties, talking to people about what is going on in the area.
The process, he said, is enjoyable.
Braun said he understands that people are resilient as they deal with and adapt to life with the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the places he stopped was the Beef House in Covington.
The Wright family, he said, has worked hard to do things different to adapt during the pandemic. “They are navigating through that. They acknowledge it’s been a challenge but things are looking up,” Braun said via a telephone interview the afternoon of Aug. 19.
He was able to talk with business leaders about the challenges they face.
“I’d like to thank the Wright family at Beef House for hosting my discussion with Covington area small business leaders on how they’re getting back to work safe and healthy in the area, and Mike Stultz for showing me how his small business is getting back to work safely as well. Fountain and Vermillion counties are a great example of the Hoosier hard work that will get our Main Street economy booming again,” he said in a news release.
“Anytime you’re in business you sure like people to know what’s going on in these communities, especially because we’re not in Indianapolis and we’ve had one other Senator stop out here in the last twenty years. We’ve had governors have their meetings here – we sure appreciate talking to [Senator Braun] and listening to what he has to say and having him here,” said Bob Wright, owner, Beef House Restaurant, in a news release.
“Just to show up and let us know that he realizes we’re here and that this is an integral part of the economy, the small little guy who’s making the big difference and making the big picture happen, that’s what we do. And I told the team [Senator Braun] was coming in and they said ‘Why would a U.S. Senator want to see us,” and I said ‘Because he cares about us, he’s a business man, he’s been there’ and we appreciate that,” said Mike Stultz, president of Steel Grip Inc., in a news release.
Braun said in his telephone interview that he let the business leaders know that in March when the CARES Act was passed that it was done quickly by federal standard. Braun said it makes him feel good to hear from people about the proactive approach taken. The business leaders, he said, have done what they can for the customers and employees.
“I honestly told them it is a different decision this time,” he said.
He said “many of us” in Washington are interested in helping those who didn’t get help or get enough help before, while some want to focus on other areas.
Braun said, too, that in his trip to Warren County, where he met with representatives at Seeger Jr./Sr. High School and Warren Central Elementary School, he was impressed with the way the district has been able to get kids back into the classrooms. He said he was shown a remodeling project at the school and “one of the nicest school auditoriums I’ve seen”. Braun said the district has worked hard to be proactive and get kids back to school.
“I served on a school board for 10 years in my hometown, and I believe educating our kids is an essential business. I’d like to thank Principal Holland and Principal Beckett from Warren Elementary and Seeger Memorial Jr-Sr High School for discussing their plan to safely reopen to students this fall as well as showing me some recent construction projects at the schools,” Braun said in a press release.
“I’m not sure if outside of state representatives we’ve ever had someone come visit our little farm school like Seeger High School, and just to have the opportunity for him to come see our kids and our teachers – I love this place and I like to show it off when I can, and [to be able to show Senator Braun] all the new additions that our superintendent has put out there to try to recruit quality families and to be able to show them off to you guys, it means a lot,” Principal Rob Beckett, Seeger Jr-Sr High School, said in a press release.
Braun said that Indiana’s state and local leaders have kept the state in a much better position that other states. “Indiana is probably not going to be as dependent on federal aid as those who have not,” he said.
If there is a need for federal aid, he said, there are some things that need to be looked at. Unemployment benefits are an area he said “makes sense” and should be worked on.
Braun said he was continuing more of the tour around the state while he is in Indiana before heading back to Washington. He said it is good to talk to people in Indiana and get their views.