Cross Country – Boys:

ATTICA INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1 – South Newton 25, 2 – Parke Heritage 42, 3 – South Vermillion 57. Attica – no score.

Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Kyle Hall (SN) 19:59, 2 – Burke Tuggle (A), 3 – Blake Harris (PH),

7 – Brayden Shimmel (SV), 8 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 9 – Eli Taylor (SV), 10 – Luke Hayes (PH),

11 – Elliott Rosswurm (A), 12 – Josh McCullough (PH), 13 – Sam Hiller (A), 14 – Nolan Williams (SV),

17 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 18 – Thomas Downing (SV), 19 – Cooper Vincent (PH), 20 – Tyler White (SV)

Cross Country – Girls:

ATTICA INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1 – South Vermilion 25, 2 – Parke Heritage 31. Attica & South Newton – no score.

Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Sydney Kramer (PH) 24:55, 2 – Hailey Wanninger (SV),

4 – Kyra Fellows (SV), 5 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 7 – Jenna Congleton (PH), 8 – Torie Williams (SV),

9 Addyson Lindsey (SV), 10 – Briana Shelton (A), 11 – Jasmyne Everson (PH),

12 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 13 – Summer Pettit (SV), 14 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 15 – Sarah Shoaf (A),

16 – Cassie Miller (PH)

Football:

Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14

Sheridan 48, Benton Central 6

South Vermillion 49, North Vermillion 0

Golf — Girls:

Parke Heritage 218, Fountain Central 220, Covington 222

  • C: Galloway 49, Reynolds & Richardson 55, Pickel 63, Martin 66
  • FC: Walls 49, Parks 51, Keeling 59, Hicks 61

PH: Jeffers 50, Daniels, Kiefner, Mack & Tate 56

Seeger 218, Tri-County no score

S: Emily Bowen 51 (medalist), Sadie Geisert 53, Jayci Halsema 55, Joey Salts 59, Maddie Hays 69

Soccer – Boys/Coed:

Benton Central 6, Sheridan 0

Benton Central 2, Twin Lakes 0

Lafayette Jefferson 2, Benton Central 1

Covington 4, West Vigo 2

Goals: 3 – Logan Pinkerton, 1 – Perez; Assists: 2 – Mandolini & Perez; Saves: 1- Cole McLain

Shots on goal: WV 4, Cov 11

Covington 5, South Vermillion 1

Goals: 3 – Pinkerton, 1 – Mandolini & Savion Waddell; Saves: 2 – McLain

Assists: 1 – Kolten Haymaker, Bradley Lewsader, Mandolini & Waddell

Soccer – Girls:

Benton Central 1, Faith Christian 1

Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0

Lafayette Jefferson 4, Benton Central 3

Covington JV 6, South Vermillion 1

Goals: 2 – Daisy Goeppner & Eliza Holycross, 1 – Shiann Haymaker & Emily Holycross

Tennis – Boys:

Covington 3, South Vermillion 2

1S: Evan Norton (C) def Drake Richardson 6-1, 6-1

2S: Myles Potter (C) def Ayden Hines 6-0, 6-1

3S: Nolan Potter (C) def Nick Waugh 6-0, 6-0

1D: Blake Boatman & Caiden Santos (SV) def Peyt Shumaker & Jackson Kindell 6-0, 6-0

2D: Nick & Ben Fossi (SV) def Emmett Reynolds & Aiden Miller 6-1, 6-2

Covington 3, Seeger 2

1S: Norton (C) def Christian Holland 6-3, 6-2

2S: M Potter (C) def Nick Turner 6-0, 6-0

3S: N Potter (C) def Thomas Lemming 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

1D: Drew Holland & Logan McFatridge (S) def Kindell & Reynolds 6-1, 6-2

2D: Kaiden Peterson & Shawn Grady (S) def Shumaker & Miller 6-3, 6-2

Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0

1S: Carson Eberly def Cox 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

2S: Cody Linville def Tesmer 6-0, 6-0

3S: Brayden Prickett def Watson 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

1D: Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager def Hall & Korhorn 7-6 (5), 6-2

2D: Sawyer Keeling & Brent Myers def Howell & Haddock 6-4 (4), 6-2, 7-5

WESTERN BOONE INVITATIONAL

Lawrence Central won it. Covington, Southmont & WEBO tied for second.

Nolan and Myles Potter won the #1 singles position, going 3-0.

Lawrence Central 3, Covington 2

1S: Hawk (LC) def Norton 3-6, 7-5, 10-7

2S: Venneman (LC) def Kindell 6-0, 6-1

3S: Reynolds (C) def Dixon 6-2, 6-1

1D: N & M Potter (C) def Simons & Hoppes 6-3, 6-3

2D: Hardiman & Lukens (LC) def Shumaker & Miller 6-0, 6-0

Covington 3, Western Boone 2

1S: Norton (C) def Williams 6-0, 6-0

2S: Brunty (WB) def Shumaker 6-0, 6-0

3S: Collins (WB) def Miller 6-0, 6-0

1D: N & M Potter (C) def Fields & Landers 6-3, 6-3

2D: Kendill & Reynolds (C) def Prickett & Warmth 6-2, 6-4

Southmont 4, Covington 1

1S: Cox (S) def Norton 6-0, 3-0 (default)

2S: Tesmer (S) def Shumaker 6-1, 6-1

3S: Watson (S) def Miller 6-1, 6-0

1D: N & M Potter (C) def Hall & Korhorn 6-0, 6-3

2D: Howell & Haddock (S) def Kindell & Reynolds 6-1, 6-1

Volleyball:

Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0: 25-15, 25-13, 25-12

Attica 3, North Vermilion 2: 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-9

A: Kills: 10 – Riley Howard, 8 – Adyson Goodwin, 6 – Molly Cole, 5 – Maddie Pierce,

3 – Libby Peterson, 2 – Maddie Stamper; Assists: 24 – Peterson;

Blocks: 2 – Cole & Howard, 1 – Stamper; Digs: 36 – Hailey VanDeWater , 8 – Goodwin,

7 – Peterson, 6 – Makaylie Ray, 5 – Arlee Kerr & Pierce, 4 – Kayce Askren

Aces: 5 – Cole & Pierce, 4 – Howard, 3 – Goodwin & Peterson

NV: no stats available

Covington 3, West Vigo 0: 25-16, 25-8, 25-16

C: Kills: 11 – Amber Cruser, 9 – Nai’a Pettit, 7 – Holly Linville, 6 – Micah Stonecipher

Aces: 5 – Cruser

Covington 3, Southmont 0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-22

C: Kills: 12- Linville, 7 – Cruser & Pettit; Blocks: 6 – Linville, 3 – Cruser; Aces: 4 – Linville

Digs: 19 – Pettit; Assists: 28 – Karsyn Engle

Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

FC: Kills: 4 – Chloe Golia, 2 – Larissa Bowers, 1 – Lillie Fishero & Randi Lindquist

Aces: 2 – Kennedy Lindquist; Blocks: 1 – Bowers;

Digs: 8 – Marley Massey, 4 – Jerzi Hershberger & K Lindquist

S: Kills: 5 – Avery Cole, 4 – Riley Shrader & Paige Laffoon, 3 – Sophia Ashby, Anna Moore & Aubry Cole

Aces: 9 – Ashby, 3 – Eden Hess, 2 – Laffoon; Blocks: 2 – Shrader; Assists: 24 — Ashby

Digs: 6 – Laffoon & Shrader, 4 – Au. Cole

South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0: 27-25, 25-16, 25-12

FC: Kills: 4 – Bowers, 3 – Fishero & Golia, 2 – Shelby Marshall; Aces: 5 – Fishero;

Blocks: 3 – Golia; Digs: 14 – Massey, 10 – Hershberger, 5 – Hayleigh Elkins

Assists: 7 – T Lindquist & Fishero

LEBANON TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-11

FC: Kills: 2 – Maddie Medley, Fishero, Bowers; Digs: 10 – Massey, 5 – Hershberger, Elkins

Assists: 5 – Fishero

Cascade 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-21

FC: Kills: 5 – Fishero, 3 – Golia, 2 – Bowers; Aces: 2 – Trinity Lindquist, Golia; Blocks: 2 – Bowers

Digs: 12 – Masey, 8 – Hershberger, 5 – Elkins; Assists: 8 – T Lindquist, 3 – Fishero

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-8

FC: Kills: 3 – Marshall; Digs: 6 – Massey, 5 – Hershberger; Assists: 4 – Fishero, 2 – T Lindquist

