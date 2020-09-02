Cross Country – Boys:
ATTICA INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1 – South Newton 25, 2 – Parke Heritage 42, 3 – South Vermillion 57. Attica – no score.
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Kyle Hall (SN) 19:59, 2 – Burke Tuggle (A), 3 – Blake Harris (PH),
7 – Brayden Shimmel (SV), 8 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 9 – Eli Taylor (SV), 10 – Luke Hayes (PH),
11 – Elliott Rosswurm (A), 12 – Josh McCullough (PH), 13 – Sam Hiller (A), 14 – Nolan Williams (SV),
17 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 18 – Thomas Downing (SV), 19 – Cooper Vincent (PH), 20 – Tyler White (SV)
Cross Country – Girls:
ATTICA INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1 – South Vermilion 25, 2 – Parke Heritage 31. Attica & South Newton – no score.
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Sydney Kramer (PH) 24:55, 2 – Hailey Wanninger (SV),
4 – Kyra Fellows (SV), 5 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 7 – Jenna Congleton (PH), 8 – Torie Williams (SV),
9 Addyson Lindsey (SV), 10 – Briana Shelton (A), 11 – Jasmyne Everson (PH),
12 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 13 – Summer Pettit (SV), 14 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 15 – Sarah Shoaf (A),
16 – Cassie Miller (PH)
Football:
Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14
Sheridan 48, Benton Central 6
South Vermillion 49, North Vermillion 0
Golf — Girls:
Parke Heritage 218, Fountain Central 220, Covington 222
- C: Galloway 49, Reynolds & Richardson 55, Pickel 63, Martin 66
- FC: Walls 49, Parks 51, Keeling 59, Hicks 61
PH: Jeffers 50, Daniels, Kiefner, Mack & Tate 56
Seeger 218, Tri-County no score
S: Emily Bowen 51 (medalist), Sadie Geisert 53, Jayci Halsema 55, Joey Salts 59, Maddie Hays 69
Soccer – Boys/Coed:
Benton Central 6, Sheridan 0
Benton Central 2, Twin Lakes 0
Lafayette Jefferson 2, Benton Central 1
Covington 4, West Vigo 2
Goals: 3 – Logan Pinkerton, 1 – Perez; Assists: 2 – Mandolini & Perez; Saves: 1- Cole McLain
Shots on goal: WV 4, Cov 11
Covington 5, South Vermillion 1
Goals: 3 – Pinkerton, 1 – Mandolini & Savion Waddell; Saves: 2 – McLain
Assists: 1 – Kolten Haymaker, Bradley Lewsader, Mandolini & Waddell
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 1, Faith Christian 1
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
Lafayette Jefferson 4, Benton Central 3
Covington JV 6, South Vermillion 1
Goals: 2 – Daisy Goeppner & Eliza Holycross, 1 – Shiann Haymaker & Emily Holycross
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 3, South Vermillion 2
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Drake Richardson 6-1, 6-1
2S: Myles Potter (C) def Ayden Hines 6-0, 6-1
3S: Nolan Potter (C) def Nick Waugh 6-0, 6-0
1D: Blake Boatman & Caiden Santos (SV) def Peyt Shumaker & Jackson Kindell 6-0, 6-0
2D: Nick & Ben Fossi (SV) def Emmett Reynolds & Aiden Miller 6-1, 6-2
Covington 3, Seeger 2
1S: Norton (C) def Christian Holland 6-3, 6-2
2S: M Potter (C) def Nick Turner 6-0, 6-0
3S: N Potter (C) def Thomas Lemming 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
1D: Drew Holland & Logan McFatridge (S) def Kindell & Reynolds 6-1, 6-2
2D: Kaiden Peterson & Shawn Grady (S) def Shumaker & Miller 6-3, 6-2
Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Cox 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
2S: Cody Linville def Tesmer 6-0, 6-0
3S: Brayden Prickett def Watson 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
1D: Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager def Hall & Korhorn 7-6 (5), 6-2
2D: Sawyer Keeling & Brent Myers def Howell & Haddock 6-4 (4), 6-2, 7-5
WESTERN BOONE INVITATIONAL
Lawrence Central won it. Covington, Southmont & WEBO tied for second.
Nolan and Myles Potter won the #1 singles position, going 3-0.
Lawrence Central 3, Covington 2
1S: Hawk (LC) def Norton 3-6, 7-5, 10-7
2S: Venneman (LC) def Kindell 6-0, 6-1
3S: Reynolds (C) def Dixon 6-2, 6-1
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Simons & Hoppes 6-3, 6-3
2D: Hardiman & Lukens (LC) def Shumaker & Miller 6-0, 6-0
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
1S: Norton (C) def Williams 6-0, 6-0
2S: Brunty (WB) def Shumaker 6-0, 6-0
3S: Collins (WB) def Miller 6-0, 6-0
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Fields & Landers 6-3, 6-3
2D: Kendill & Reynolds (C) def Prickett & Warmth 6-2, 6-4
Southmont 4, Covington 1
1S: Cox (S) def Norton 6-0, 3-0 (default)
2S: Tesmer (S) def Shumaker 6-1, 6-1
3S: Watson (S) def Miller 6-1, 6-0
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Hall & Korhorn 6-0, 6-3
2D: Howell & Haddock (S) def Kindell & Reynolds 6-1, 6-1
Volleyball:
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0: 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
Attica 3, North Vermilion 2: 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-9
A: Kills: 10 – Riley Howard, 8 – Adyson Goodwin, 6 – Molly Cole, 5 – Maddie Pierce,
3 – Libby Peterson, 2 – Maddie Stamper; Assists: 24 – Peterson;
Blocks: 2 – Cole & Howard, 1 – Stamper; Digs: 36 – Hailey VanDeWater , 8 – Goodwin,
7 – Peterson, 6 – Makaylie Ray, 5 – Arlee Kerr & Pierce, 4 – Kayce Askren
Aces: 5 – Cole & Pierce, 4 – Howard, 3 – Goodwin & Peterson
NV: no stats available
Covington 3, West Vigo 0: 25-16, 25-8, 25-16
C: Kills: 11 – Amber Cruser, 9 – Nai’a Pettit, 7 – Holly Linville, 6 – Micah Stonecipher
Aces: 5 – Cruser
Covington 3, Southmont 0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-22
C: Kills: 12- Linville, 7 – Cruser & Pettit; Blocks: 6 – Linville, 3 – Cruser; Aces: 4 – Linville
Digs: 19 – Pettit; Assists: 28 – Karsyn Engle
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-10, 25-15
FC: Kills: 4 – Chloe Golia, 2 – Larissa Bowers, 1 – Lillie Fishero & Randi Lindquist
Aces: 2 – Kennedy Lindquist; Blocks: 1 – Bowers;
Digs: 8 – Marley Massey, 4 – Jerzi Hershberger & K Lindquist
S: Kills: 5 – Avery Cole, 4 – Riley Shrader & Paige Laffoon, 3 – Sophia Ashby, Anna Moore & Aubry Cole
Aces: 9 – Ashby, 3 – Eden Hess, 2 – Laffoon; Blocks: 2 – Shrader; Assists: 24 — Ashby
Digs: 6 – Laffoon & Shrader, 4 – Au. Cole
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0: 27-25, 25-16, 25-12
FC: Kills: 4 – Bowers, 3 – Fishero & Golia, 2 – Shelby Marshall; Aces: 5 – Fishero;
Blocks: 3 – Golia; Digs: 14 – Massey, 10 – Hershberger, 5 – Hayleigh Elkins
Assists: 7 – T Lindquist & Fishero
LEBANON TOURNAMENT
Lebanon 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-11
FC: Kills: 2 – Maddie Medley, Fishero, Bowers; Digs: 10 – Massey, 5 – Hershberger, Elkins
Assists: 5 – Fishero
Cascade 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-21
FC: Kills: 5 – Fishero, 3 – Golia, 2 – Bowers; Aces: 2 – Trinity Lindquist, Golia; Blocks: 2 – Bowers
Digs: 12 – Masey, 8 – Hershberger, 5 – Elkins; Assists: 8 – T Lindquist, 3 – Fishero
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-15, 25-8
FC: Kills: 3 – Marshall; Digs: 6 – Massey, 5 – Hershberger; Assists: 4 – Fishero, 2 – T Lindquist