The girls’ basketball game between host Fountain Central and the North Newton Spartans left the Mustang head coach a bit mystified as to what happened as his team lost 63-41.
Tom Anderson saw his team fall behind by more than a dozen points early, only to rally within two but then see the visitors run away with the game in the fourth quarter.
“I’m not sure what happened there at the end,” he said. “I’ll need to look at the video to see, but I know we didn’t do what we were doing that got us within two.”
North Newton hit their first two baskets of the game to take a 5-0 lead, but Reagan Oswalt made a pair of free throws to slow the run.
The Spartans added two more baskets and a free throw before Jerzi Hershberger made a three-pointer to end a four-minute Mustang scoring drought for a 10-5 tally.
Fountain Central would score once more in the quarter, a short jumper by Larissa Bowers, while the visitors added ten more points to make it 20-7 by the end of the period.
Brooke Kirkpatrick opened the second quarter with a three-pointer for the Mustangs and, after a pair of Spartan baskets, Hershberger took a ball coast-to-coast for a lay-up that made it 24-12.
After those scores, the teams began to play evenly, trading baskets and free throws, but Fountain Central scored the last six points in the half including a lay-up by Gracie Foxworthy off a pass from Dakota Borman to trail 33-22 at the intermission.
The third quarter was easily the best of the night for the Mustangs as they opened it with a combined six points by Borman, Foxworthy and Hershberger to pull within five at 33-28.
North Newton ended the 12-0 run and their three-minute scoring famine with a basket, but the Mustangs continued to make the diagonal entry passes into the post that gave them lay-ups and eventually pulled the team within two, 37-35, as the third period ended.
Then the roof fell in for the hosts as the visitors began to make shots and the Mustangs did not.
Fountain Central went two seconds less than five minutes without scoring a point while the Spartans added 13 to their total to make it 50-37 as Marley Massey fed Borman for a lay-up that stopped the run.
In the final four minutes of the game, the Mustangs would get two free throws from Bowers and a jumper from Kirkpatrick to total their 41 points while North Newton would add 13 more to make the final score 63-41.
Asked what he had changed to create the run in the third period, Anderson said, “Nothing. All we did was execute better – doing the things we work on every day in practice.”
He said his team went away from that in the fourth quarter and that he did not have an answer for why it happened.
“We’d been getting the ball inside for easy lay-up,” he explained, “but then we just started making one pass and jacking up a shot. I don’t know why we didn’t continue to do what got us close, but we didn’t.”
Anderson said his team is making progress, saying that for the past six or so games they have been competitive.
One thing that he said he had done was bring up a couple of junior varsity players who had shown enough promise to earn varsity minutes and he thought that had helped the squad.
“I’m not one to substitute a lot,” he confessed, “and there were times late in games when we were just gassed. I think having the extra couple of players allows me to sub more and give the players some extra rest.”
Anderson closed by saying he liked how his team had worked hard to close the deficit and now wants to see that same effort and execution continue.