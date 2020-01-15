"Coach Sutfin is still helping me. He watched my niece compete in her sprints and long jump. Coach was giving me pointers for things for her to work on in the off season. Standing there on Blake Field's track talking shop with my old track coach gave me a sense of comfort. The same sense of comfort I had as an 18 year old, knowing that if Coach Sutfin had our backs then we can't fail." — Jeff Stone-1987 graduate and long jump state record holder under Sutfin
"My favorite coach was a "no-nonsense" guy with a "no-nonsense" approach. He made all of us better than we thought we could ever be." — Jeff Wood, early 80's graduate and former state record holder
"If you have ever had Coach Sutfin as a coach, he is a coach that you will never forget. He made you feel like anything was possible if you worked hard and tried your best. His love and knowledge for track was amazing and he was very positive and encouraging in all his actions." — Rebecca Garry Wittenborn, class of '97
"To say Coach Sutfin has been an influence on my life would be an understatement. He gave me hundreds of opportunities to succeed. Even when I failed or fell short, he was quick with words of encouragement and a pat on the back. He was not focused on his athletes winning, but giving their maximum effort." — Ken Demarse, class of '90