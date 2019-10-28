Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners have completed their fourth year of tagging Monarch butterflies. In that four years they have tagged 280 monarchs. This year members who helped tag were Lorene Benbow, John Conrad, Donna and Dick Siders, Naomi Christensen, Roxanne Adsit, and Anita Boomgarden. Monarch Watch is an organization devoted to studying and saving these beautiful butterflies. The butterflies are netted and a small white tag with a number from the Monarch Watch is placed under the lower wing. They are then released and sent on their way to Mexico by flying down to Texas. Last year one of the butterflies tagged by Donna Siders was recovered near Baja, Mexico. The recovered monarchs are set back to Monarch Watch and recorded as to where they were tagged and where they were found. You can obtain more information by going online to Monarch Watch.org. The migration in our area is through for the year and most of the butterflies from our area are in southern Texas preparing to fly to Mexico. The Master Gardeners plan to continue tagging as one of their yearly projects.
Dates for the Speaker’s Bureau are: October 19-Clifton Library planting succulents in pumpkins at 10 am
October 23-Piper City Library-Butterfly Gardening at 5:30 pm
October 28-Rantoul Library-Forcing Spring Bulbs at 1pm
Four Seasons Gardening: Gardening for Birds can be seen at the Onarga Office or online wherever there Is internet access. Just register at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons at least one week in advance. The program is free to the public.
The group is beginning plans for a garden walk in the Paxton/Loda area for June 27, 2020 so be sure to put this date on your calendar for a delightful day in some beautiful gardens.