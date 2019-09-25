The Extension Homemakers have been an active organization for many decades in Jasper County. Recently the decision was made by the members to disband the organization due to he lack of growth in the organization. The members decided to donate their funds to benefit the people of the community by donated to the local food pantries in Remington, Rensselaer, Wheatfield and DeMotte as well as the 4-H Booster Club.
The remaining funds were donated to the Jasper Newton Foundation. On Sept. 18, a group of the members toured Autumn Trace and presented the funds to Stace Pickering and Ron Jordan of the JC Advisory Board. The ladies are very excited that with the Lilly Endowment Gift 7 Match program, a total of over $6,500 will be available for the foundation to use in improving and enhancing the lives of Jasper County residents through the Jasper County Community Fund.