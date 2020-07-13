ACROSS

1. Not moving quickly

5. F

8. Gaelic

12. A Polynesian alcoholic drink

13. Not fresh

15. Stiff hair or bristle

16. Frozen

17. Icelandic monetary units

18. Left by a wound

19. Stunning

22. Vase

23. Anagram of "Pie"

24. Chicken noodle, for example

26. Creative person

29. Thawed

31. How old one is

32. Previous

34. Horrible in savagery

36. Appendage

38. An online directory

40. Donated

41. Supplications

43. Frumpy

45. Golf ball support

46. Raise in a relief

48. Cheerless

50. City in Italy

51. ___ de Janeiro

52. Honey insect

54. Inconvenient

61. Unit of area

63. Farewell

64. Oak or birch

65. Not now

66. Concepts

67. Faithful (archaic)

68. Containers for bricks

69. Super Sonic Transport

70. Hearing organs

DOWN

1. Downhill or cross-country

2. Used to tie a shoe

3. Baking appliance

4. A pawn or pledge (archaic)

5. Pocketbook

6. A type of gambling card game

7. Fruit tart

8. S

9. Convalesce

10. A sun

11. Acquire deservedly

13. Gratify

14. Remove

20. Capital of Western Samoa

21. Bum around

25. Sun god (Sumerian mythology)

26. Nimble

27. Recalled

28. Amphibians

29. Cat sounds

30. Scuba enthusiast

31. Anagram of "Pal"

33. 17th letter of the Greek alphabet

35. D

37. A small yeast cake

39. Smelly

42. Spore-producing structures

44. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)

47. The mountain of the Ten Commandments

49. Glass container

52. Tub

53. Reflected sound

55. Probabilities

56. Fruit-filled desserts

57. Partially decayed vegetable matter

58. Fertilizer ingredient

59. Close by

60. Snake-like fishes

62. N N N N

