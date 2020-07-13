ACROSS
1. Not moving quickly
5. F
8. Gaelic
12. A Polynesian alcoholic drink
13. Not fresh
15. Stiff hair or bristle
16. Frozen
17. Icelandic monetary units
18. Left by a wound
19. Stunning
22. Vase
23. Anagram of "Pie"
24. Chicken noodle, for example
26. Creative person
29. Thawed
31. How old one is
32. Previous
34. Horrible in savagery
36. Appendage
38. An online directory
40. Donated
41. Supplications
43. Frumpy
45. Golf ball support
46. Raise in a relief
48. Cheerless
50. City in Italy
51. ___ de Janeiro
52. Honey insect
54. Inconvenient
61. Unit of area
63. Farewell
64. Oak or birch
65. Not now
66. Concepts
67. Faithful (archaic)
68. Containers for bricks
69. Super Sonic Transport
70. Hearing organs
DOWN
1. Downhill or cross-country
2. Used to tie a shoe
3. Baking appliance
4. A pawn or pledge (archaic)
5. Pocketbook
6. A type of gambling card game
7. Fruit tart
8. S
9. Convalesce
10. A sun
11. Acquire deservedly
13. Gratify
14. Remove
20. Capital of Western Samoa
21. Bum around
25. Sun god (Sumerian mythology)
26. Nimble
27. Recalled
28. Amphibians
29. Cat sounds
30. Scuba enthusiast
31. Anagram of "Pal"
33. 17th letter of the Greek alphabet
35. D
37. A small yeast cake
39. Smelly
42. Spore-producing structures
44. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)
47. The mountain of the Ten Commandments
49. Glass container
52. Tub
53. Reflected sound
55. Probabilities
56. Fruit-filled desserts
57. Partially decayed vegetable matter
58. Fertilizer ingredient
59. Close by
60. Snake-like fishes
62. N N N N