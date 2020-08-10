ACROSS

1. Eject from the mouth

5. Portray a role

8. Teller of untruths

12. Yield

13. Flies a plane

15. Prefix indicating “Within”

16. Seed coat

17. Exhilarate

18. Assist

19. Tinged with sadness

22. Registered Nursing Assistant

23. An Australian flightless bird

24. A city in France

26. Cherry

29. Shun

31. Type of tree

32. Latin for “Earth”

34. Congratulations

36. Scientific workplaces

38. Slag

40. Silent actor

41. Dossiers

43. Bowel cleansing

45. Recent

46. System or plan

48. Devise a plan

50. Injury

51. Small boy

52. Macaque

54. Bazaar

61. Consumes food

63. Toss something heavy

64. Genus of holly

65. Breastplate

66. Demanded

67. Not a single one

68. Treaty

69. Can

70. Obtains

DOWN

1. Forms on a wound

2. A beautiful and graceful girl

3. Assemble or modify written material

4. Disorder

5. Is unwell

6. Talon

7. Carry

8. Meadow

9. Mating with close relations

10. City in Yemen

11. A Catholic tribunal

13. Examined

14. Adolescents

20. Send forth

21. ____-tock

25. Pal

26. Assertion

27. Symbolic

28. Made a mistake

29. Made easier to bear

30. Adult females

31. Gremlin

33. Actor/director ___ Howard

35. Stitch

37. Stiff hair or bristle

39. Extracted metals by heating

42. A thin wedge

44. As Soon As Possible

47. City in Nebraska

49. Running an engine in neutral

52. Retain

53. Traditional Indian music

55. Repose

56. Japanese persimmon

57. Not odd

58. Found in some skin lotions

59. 1/100th of a dollar

60. X X X X

62. Super Sonic Transport

