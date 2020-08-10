ACROSS
1. Eject from the mouth
5. Portray a role
8. Teller of untruths
12. Yield
13. Flies a plane
15. Prefix indicating “Within”
16. Seed coat
17. Exhilarate
18. Assist
19. Tinged with sadness
22. Registered Nursing Assistant
23. An Australian flightless bird
24. A city in France
26. Cherry
29. Shun
31. Type of tree
32. Latin for “Earth”
34. Congratulations
36. Scientific workplaces
38. Slag
40. Silent actor
41. Dossiers
43. Bowel cleansing
45. Recent
46. System or plan
48. Devise a plan
50. Injury
51. Small boy
52. Macaque
54. Bazaar
61. Consumes food
63. Toss something heavy
64. Genus of holly
65. Breastplate
66. Demanded
67. Not a single one
68. Treaty
69. Can
70. Obtains
DOWN
1. Forms on a wound
2. A beautiful and graceful girl
3. Assemble or modify written material
4. Disorder
5. Is unwell
6. Talon
7. Carry
8. Meadow
9. Mating with close relations
10. City in Yemen
11. A Catholic tribunal
13. Examined
14. Adolescents
20. Send forth
21. ____-tock
25. Pal
26. Assertion
27. Symbolic
28. Made a mistake
29. Made easier to bear
30. Adult females
31. Gremlin
33. Actor/director ___ Howard
35. Stitch
37. Stiff hair or bristle
39. Extracted metals by heating
42. A thin wedge
44. As Soon As Possible
47. City in Nebraska
49. Running an engine in neutral
52. Retain
53. Traditional Indian music
55. Repose
56. Japanese persimmon
57. Not odd
58. Found in some skin lotions
59. 1/100th of a dollar
60. X X X X
62. Super Sonic Transport