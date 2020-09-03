ACROSS

1. Dogfish

5. South-southeast

8. Nature of being

12. 1/12th of a foot

13. Kiln-dried grains used in brewing

15. Cease

16. Teller of untruths

17. An ancient city in Asia Minor

18. Donkey

19. Affidavit

22. One of five on most feet

23. Anagram of “Haw”

24. A chest or locker

26. Put up with

29. Thawed

31. To and ___

32. Lariat

34. Strange or spooky

36. Hotels

38. Vermont or Ohio for example

40. Wooden pins

41. Technicians (abbrev.)

43. Magistrate

45. Tear

46. A member of an 18th century English religious sect

48. Woods

50. Among

51. Not pro

52. A pass between mountain peaks

54. Doubting

61. Loose sleeveless cloaks

63. Stud on a shoe

64. City in Nevada

65. Solitary

66. 1000 kilograms

67. Prefix indicating “Within”

68. Feast

69. Eastern Standard Time

70. Ancient Biblical kingdom

DOWN

1. Anagram of “Hail”

2. An assemblage of parts

3. A style of jazz singing

4. Astute

5. Alas in reverse

6. A long narrow opening

7. Pocketbook

8. Emergency Services Management

9. Stammerers

10. Alone

11. Sword

13. Ancient Persian god of light

14. Partake of cigarettes

20. A former king of Israel

21. River in Egypt

25. Stair

26. Sea eagles

27. Without a care

28. An organic compound

29. A design of recurring shapes

30. Finger or number

31. Healthy

33. Unhappy

35. Extra-sensory perception

37. Fake

39. Speak clearly

42. Slip

44. God of love (Greek mythology)

47. Order

49. Main course

52. Young cow

53. Slender woodwind instrument

55. Fruit of the blackthorn bush

56. 10 10 10 10

57. Rave

58. Look after

59. Cancel or reverse an action

60. Weaving machine

62. Perceive visually

