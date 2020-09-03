ACROSS
1. Dogfish
5. South-southeast
8. Nature of being
12. 1/12th of a foot
13. Kiln-dried grains used in brewing
15. Cease
16. Teller of untruths
17. An ancient city in Asia Minor
18. Donkey
19. Affidavit
22. One of five on most feet
23. Anagram of “Haw”
24. A chest or locker
26. Put up with
29. Thawed
31. To and ___
32. Lariat
34. Strange or spooky
36. Hotels
38. Vermont or Ohio for example
40. Wooden pins
41. Technicians (abbrev.)
43. Magistrate
45. Tear
46. A member of an 18th century English religious sect
48. Woods
50. Among
51. Not pro
52. A pass between mountain peaks
54. Doubting
61. Loose sleeveless cloaks
63. Stud on a shoe
64. City in Nevada
65. Solitary
66. 1000 kilograms
67. Prefix indicating “Within”
68. Feast
69. Eastern Standard Time
70. Ancient Biblical kingdom
DOWN
1. Anagram of “Hail”
2. An assemblage of parts
3. A style of jazz singing
4. Astute
5. Alas in reverse
6. A long narrow opening
7. Pocketbook
8. Emergency Services Management
9. Stammerers
10. Alone
11. Sword
13. Ancient Persian god of light
14. Partake of cigarettes
20. A former king of Israel
21. River in Egypt
25. Stair
26. Sea eagles
27. Without a care
28. An organic compound
29. A design of recurring shapes
30. Finger or number
31. Healthy
33. Unhappy
35. Extra-sensory perception
37. Fake
39. Speak clearly
42. Slip
44. God of love (Greek mythology)
47. Order
49. Main course
52. Young cow
53. Slender woodwind instrument
55. Fruit of the blackthorn bush
56. 10 10 10 10
57. Rave
58. Look after
59. Cancel or reverse an action
60. Weaving machine
62. Perceive visually