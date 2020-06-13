ACROSS

1. Coagulated milk

5. Adult male

8. Chooses

12. Dwarf buffalo

13. What we pay "Caesar"

15. Defeat

16. Weirs

17. Relating to the lower body

18. Anagram of "Lied"

19. Politically-correct

22. Type of tree

23. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"

24. Mineral-bearing rocks

26. Blanks at the start of a new paragraph

29. Sounds of derision

31. East southeast

32. Type of heron

34. Whittled

36. Beseeches

38. An ice pinnacle

40. Left or right

41. What you sweep with

43. Plasma

45. How old one is

46. Morals

48. Member of an ascetic Jewish cult

50. A very small amount

51. One more than nine

52. Meadow

54. Conducting business

61. Prefix indicating outer

63. Chieftain

64. Fragrance

65. At which time?

66. Vaulted

67. Not stereo

68. A measured amount of medication

69. A gesture of assent

70. Exhaled hard

DOWN

1. A young abandoned animal

2. Tree sloth

3. Cavort

4. Hurried

5. French Sudan

6. Point around which something rotates

7. Tidy

8. Sash

9. One who walks

10. Not short

11. Stalk

13. Anagram of "Smiting"

14. Heir

20. Sword

21. Harvest

25. Historical periods

26. A valley in France

27. Bargains

28. Braid or plait

29. A long fixed gaze

30. A type of marsh plant

31. ___ and flow

33. Before

35. D

37. Area of central London

39. A cooked sweetened mixture of milk and eggs

42. Glove

44. Millisecond

47. Felt concern for

49. Bury

52. Lascivious

53. Reflected sound

55. An Egyptian deity

56. Fictional captain

57. Sow

58. Object of worship

59. Not a single one

60. Become larger

62. 1

