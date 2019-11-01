ACROSS

1. Bushback

5. Shack

8. An African wild goat

12. A Freudian stage

13. Reddish brown

15. Student residence

16. Mother

17. Amidst

18. Operatic solo

19. U-boat sailors

22. A potent estrogen

23. Earned Run Average

24. Ireland

26. Drug user

29. Prefix indicating "Different"

31. Before

32. Rental agreement

34. A dish of greens and tomatoes

36. Tears

38. Zeroes

40. Go up

41. Extremely cold

43. A synthetic fabric

45. Never used

46. Communist council

48. Gives a speech

50. Coarse file

51. Neckwear

52. A state of southwestern India

54. Bumpkins

61. Decreases

63. Group of witches

64. Ore deposit

65. 5,280 feet

66. Support for an injured arm

67. French for "State"

68. Ragout

69. A removeable cover

70. Avatar of Vishnu

DOWN

1. Legs

2. Tree sloth

3. Metrical unit of syllables

4. Accused

5. Prefix indicating half

6. "Once ____ a time"

7. Prong

8. Anagram of "Aid"

9. Marginal

10. A famous American canal

11. Christmas

13. An Arabian nomad

14. Consent

20. Seed coat

21. Seats oneself

25. The back end

26. Zodiac sign of the Ram

27. Wretched

28. Tantalize

29. Hi

30. Fertile areas in deserts

31. Unit of energy

33. Clever

35. Early morning condensation

37. A Hindu deity

39. Categorizing

42. Plate

44. Fastener of wood

47. Poems of heroism

49. Bank employee

52. Jewels

53. Death notice

55. Bum around

56. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals

57. Fold

58. A very small amount

59. Type of cheese

60. Stiff hair or bristle

62. Stitch

