ACROSS
1. Bushback
5. Shack
8. An African wild goat
12. A Freudian stage
13. Reddish brown
15. Student residence
16. Mother
17. Amidst
18. Operatic solo
19. U-boat sailors
22. A potent estrogen
23. Earned Run Average
24. Ireland
26. Drug user
29. Prefix indicating "Different"
31. Before
32. Rental agreement
34. A dish of greens and tomatoes
36. Tears
38. Zeroes
40. Go up
41. Extremely cold
43. A synthetic fabric
45. Never used
46. Communist council
48. Gives a speech
50. Coarse file
51. Neckwear
52. A state of southwestern India
54. Bumpkins
61. Decreases
63. Group of witches
64. Ore deposit
65. 5,280 feet
66. Support for an injured arm
67. French for "State"
68. Ragout
69. A removeable cover
70. Avatar of Vishnu
DOWN
1. Legs
2. Tree sloth
3. Metrical unit of syllables
4. Accused
5. Prefix indicating half
6. "Once ____ a time"
7. Prong
8. Anagram of "Aid"
9. Marginal
10. A famous American canal
11. Christmas
13. An Arabian nomad
14. Consent
20. Seed coat
21. Seats oneself
25. The back end
26. Zodiac sign of the Ram
27. Wretched
28. Tantalize
29. Hi
30. Fertile areas in deserts
31. Unit of energy
33. Clever
35. Early morning condensation
37. A Hindu deity
39. Categorizing
42. Plate
44. Fastener of wood
47. Poems of heroism
49. Bank employee
52. Jewels
53. Death notice
55. Bum around
56. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals
57. Fold
58. A very small amount
59. Type of cheese
60. Stiff hair or bristle
62. Stitch