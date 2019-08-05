ACROSS

1. Sword

5. Bustle

8. Requests

12. Bacterium

13. Not dead

15. An island in the Marianas

16. A Semitic people

17. One more than 6

18. Possessing the necessary skills

19. Vanished

22. Cat sound

23. Fifty-two in Roman numerals

24. Hare-like rodent

26. Picture taker

29. Toils

31. Local Area Network

32. Pass along

34. Travels through water

36. Freezes

38. Apologetic

40. Trim

41. Glass containers for flowers

43. Daub

45. Estimated Time of Arrival

46. Capital of Canada

48. Orb

50. Ceremonial Maori war dance

51. Writing tool

52. South-southeast

54. Radiotherapy

61. A pigeon shelter

63. Hyrax

64. Travelled on a horse

65. Seed coat

66. Precisely or squarely

67. Sheep

68. Not front

69. Third person singular female

70. Where the sun rises

DOWN

1. A mild expletive

2. A beautiful and graceful girl

3. Historical periods

4. Preserve a dead body

5. Downwind

6. Prima donna

7. Across

8. A commander in the Ottoman Empire

9. U-boat sailor

10. Cabbage

11. Fish duck

13. Hopes for

14. Bowel cleansing 20. A support for a bridge

21. Pats

25. Lines

26. What chocolate comes from

27. Pain-killer for surgery

28. Alewife fish

29. Stringed instruments

30. Strike

31. Fifty-four in Roman numerals

33. Forelimb

35. Resort

37. Stiff hair or bristle

39. Barking in a high-pitched tone

42. Japanese rice wine

44. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)

47. Divisions of a hospital

49. Main course

52. Forms on a wound

53. Rail bird

55. Gentle blows

56. Nursemaid

57. A citizen of Denmark

58. A midwestern state

59. Lyric poems

60. Where birds live

62. Member of the moose family