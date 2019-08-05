ACROSS
1. Sword
5. Bustle
8. Requests
12. Bacterium
13. Not dead
15. An island in the Marianas
16. A Semitic people
17. One more than 6
18. Possessing the necessary skills
19. Vanished
22. Cat sound
23. Fifty-two in Roman numerals
24. Hare-like rodent
26. Picture taker
29. Toils
31. Local Area Network
32. Pass along
34. Travels through water
36. Freezes
38. Apologetic
40. Trim
41. Glass containers for flowers
43. Daub
45. Estimated Time of Arrival
46. Capital of Canada
48. Orb
50. Ceremonial Maori war dance
51. Writing tool
52. South-southeast
54. Radiotherapy
61. A pigeon shelter
63. Hyrax
64. Travelled on a horse
65. Seed coat
66. Precisely or squarely
67. Sheep
68. Not front
69. Third person singular female
70. Where the sun rises
DOWN
1. A mild expletive
2. A beautiful and graceful girl
3. Historical periods
4. Preserve a dead body
5. Downwind
6. Prima donna
7. Across
8. A commander in the Ottoman Empire
9. U-boat sailor
10. Cabbage
11. Fish duck
13. Hopes for
14. Bowel cleansing 20. A support for a bridge
21. Pats
25. Lines
26. What chocolate comes from
27. Pain-killer for surgery
28. Alewife fish
29. Stringed instruments
30. Strike
31. Fifty-four in Roman numerals
33. Forelimb
35. Resort
37. Stiff hair or bristle
39. Barking in a high-pitched tone
42. Japanese rice wine
44. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)
47. Divisions of a hospital
49. Main course
52. Forms on a wound
53. Rail bird
55. Gentle blows
56. Nursemaid
57. A citizen of Denmark
58. A midwestern state
59. Lyric poems
60. Where birds live
62. Member of the moose family