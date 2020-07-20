ACROSS

1. Harvest

5. Auction offer

8. HIV

12. As well

13. Latin for "Alone"

15. Break

16. Fastener of wood

17. Preen

18. Highest degree attainable

19. Incapable for being forfeited

22. Crimson

23. Etcetera (abbrev.)

24. Backside

26. Relating to apnea

29. Pace

31. Third person singular female

32. Native of New Zealand

34. Goo

36. A member of a Slavic people

38. Lurch or thrust

40. Comply

41. Overhang of a roof

43. Nigerian monetary unit

45. Confederate general

46. Hate

48. A space vehicle

50. Scarce

51. Where a pig lives

52. Petrol

54. Feels

61. Churn

63. A red fluorescent dye

64. Nimbus

65. Dwarf buffalo

66. Jargon

67. Untidyness

68. Repair

69. Carry

70. Lyric poems

DOWN

1. Hindu princess

2. Panache

3. An eastern continent

4. Fine powder that often causes allergies

5. Brought into existence

6. Pelvic bones

7. Slow to learn

8. Film speed

9. Astonishing

10. Lady

11. Hurried

13. Surpassing the norm

14. A single splash

20. A distinct part

21. Makes a mistake

25. Grain storage building

26. Not behind

27. Misconduct

28. Enumerate

29. A signet

30. Chieftain

31. South-southeast

33. Registered Nursing Assistant

35. Center of a hurricane

37. Second letter of the Greek alphabet

39. Deleting

42. Withered

44. Initial wager

47. Genders

49. Generator

52. A unit of mass

53. A1

55. A survey of public opinion

56. Jacob's brother

57. Wedding or engagement

58. Prompted

59. Gaelic

60. Backtalk

62. Small boy

