ACROSS
1. Harvest
5. Auction offer
8. HIV
12. As well
13. Latin for "Alone"
15. Break
16. Fastener of wood
17. Preen
18. Highest degree attainable
19. Incapable for being forfeited
22. Crimson
23. Etcetera (abbrev.)
24. Backside
26. Relating to apnea
29. Pace
31. Third person singular female
32. Native of New Zealand
34. Goo
36. A member of a Slavic people
38. Lurch or thrust
40. Comply
41. Overhang of a roof
43. Nigerian monetary unit
45. Confederate general
46. Hate
48. A space vehicle
50. Scarce
51. Where a pig lives
52. Petrol
54. Feels
61. Churn
63. A red fluorescent dye
64. Nimbus
65. Dwarf buffalo
66. Jargon
67. Untidyness
68. Repair
69. Carry
70. Lyric poems
DOWN
1. Hindu princess
2. Panache
3. An eastern continent
4. Fine powder that often causes allergies
5. Brought into existence
6. Pelvic bones
7. Slow to learn
8. Film speed
9. Astonishing
10. Lady
11. Hurried
13. Surpassing the norm
14. A single splash
20. A distinct part
21. Makes a mistake
25. Grain storage building
26. Not behind
27. Misconduct
28. Enumerate
29. A signet
30. Chieftain
31. South-southeast
33. Registered Nursing Assistant
35. Center of a hurricane
37. Second letter of the Greek alphabet
39. Deleting
42. Withered
44. Initial wager
47. Genders
49. Generator
52. A unit of mass
53. A1
55. A survey of public opinion
56. Jacob's brother
57. Wedding or engagement
58. Prompted
59. Gaelic
60. Backtalk
62. Small boy