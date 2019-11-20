ACROSS
1. Faucets
5. Chewing or bubble
8. Breastplate
12. Handle of a sword
13. Celestial being
15. Closely confined
16. Fragrance
17. Mild
18. A very small amount
19. The accepted qualities of people
22. A cut tree trunk
23. French for "No"
24. Type of salmon
26. An Asian temple
29. Sputum
31. Flying rodent
32. Pertaining to Scandinavia
34. Made less damp
36. Creativity
38. French for "Our"
40. Beige
41. A Christmas song
43. A gift to baby Jesus
45. Metric unit of area
46. African desert
48. Annually
50. Approach
51. An untruth
52. Cap
54. An inclination to do kind things
61. An assemblage of parts
63. Islamic holy book
64. Competed
65. One more than 4
66. Precisely or squarely
67. Prefix indicating "Within"
68. Small insect
69. East southeast
70. Appear
DOWN
1. Thunder god (Norse mythology)
2. Assistant
3. Splash
4. Threaded
5. Small biting fly
6. Tangelo
7. Note
8. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"
9. Pertaining to rock formations
10. Within
11. Male deer
13. Forsake
14. Hang illegally
20. An animated TV show (slang)
21. Vended
25. Not there
26. Yugoslavian monetary units
27. Pleasing to the eye
28. Fragrance
29. Clark Kent's boss _____ White
30. Happy
31. Baccalaureate (abbrev.)
33. Where a pig lives
35. Deserved
37. Area of central London
39. Before long
42. Young sheep
44. Ice pellets
47. Stinks
49. Passes a rope through a hole
52. State of annoyance
53. Blue dye
55. No (slang)
56. Historical periods
57. Weathercock
58. One less than ten
59. Yield
60. Ancient Biblical kingdom
62. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example