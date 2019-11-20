ACROSS

1. Faucets

5. Chewing or bubble

8. Breastplate

12. Handle of a sword

13. Celestial being

15. Closely confined

16. Fragrance

17. Mild

18. A very small amount

19. The accepted qualities of people

22. A cut tree trunk

23. French for "No"

24. Type of salmon

26. An Asian temple

29. Sputum

31. Flying rodent

32. Pertaining to Scandinavia

34. Made less damp

36. Creativity

38. French for "Our"

40. Beige

41. A Christmas song

43. A gift to baby Jesus

45. Metric unit of area

46. African desert

48. Annually

50. Approach

51. An untruth

52. Cap

54. An inclination to do kind things

61. An assemblage of parts

63. Islamic holy book

64. Competed

65. One more than 4

66. Precisely or squarely

67. Prefix indicating "Within"

68. Small insect

69. East southeast

70. Appear

DOWN

1. Thunder god (Norse mythology)

2. Assistant

3. Splash

4. Threaded

5. Small biting fly

6. Tangelo

7. Note

8. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"

9. Pertaining to rock formations

10. Within

11. Male deer

13. Forsake

14. Hang illegally

20. An animated TV show (slang)

21. Vended

25. Not there

26. Yugoslavian monetary units

27. Pleasing to the eye

28. Fragrance

29. Clark Kent's boss _____ White

30. Happy

31. Baccalaureate (abbrev.)

33. Where a pig lives

35. Deserved

37. Area of central London

39. Before long

42. Young sheep

44. Ice pellets

47. Stinks

49. Passes a rope through a hole

52. State of annoyance

53. Blue dye

55. No (slang)

56. Historical periods

57. Weathercock

58. One less than ten

59. Yield

60. Ancient Biblical kingdom

62. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example

