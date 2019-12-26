ACROSS

1. Reflected sound

5. American Sign Language

8. Left by a wound

12. Hawaiian feast

13. Spy

15. Rational

16. French for “Seven”

17. Collection of maps

18. Anagram of “Nose”

19. For learning

22. Tit for ___

23. Registered Nursing Assistant

24. Former Italian currency

26. Soaring

29. African antelope

31. Not amateur

32. Connections

34. Make rotten

36. Prohibits

38. Is concerned for

40. Positive

41. Move stealthily

43. Abraham’s wife

45. A wooden pin

46. Hug

48. Avoided

50. Concept

51. Consumed food

52. Not max

54. A blown-up photo

61. Aid

63. The southern states

64. A famous American canal

65. Plate

66. Sharp high-pitched cries

67. Vipers

68. Nature of being

69. D

70. Where birds live

DOWN

1. Otherwise

2. Prompted

3. Maori clan

4. Exclaim

5. Against

6. Alone

7. Lend

8. South-southeast

9. A type of melon

10. Dwarf buffalo

11. Repose

13. Devilish

14. Poems of praise written by King David

20. Blue dye

21. What you kiss with

25. Gentle blows

26. Former French currency

27. Forlornness

28. Grind (teeth)

29. A valley in France

30. Broadcasted

31. Public Broadcasting System

33. Macaque

35. Not arm

37. Uttered aloud

39. Barbarians

42. Leg joint

44. Despise

47. Sweets

49. Put down

52. Constructed

53. Wading bird

55. Told an untruth

56. Shaft on which a wheel rotates

57. When fruit is ready to eat

58. Gaelic

59. Small sharp bites

60. A period of difficulty

62. Definite article