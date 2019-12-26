ACROSS
1. Reflected sound
5. American Sign Language
8. Left by a wound
12. Hawaiian feast
13. Spy
15. Rational
16. French for “Seven”
17. Collection of maps
18. Anagram of “Nose”
19. For learning
22. Tit for ___
23. Registered Nursing Assistant
24. Former Italian currency
26. Soaring
29. African antelope
31. Not amateur
32. Connections
34. Make rotten
36. Prohibits
38. Is concerned for
40. Positive
41. Move stealthily
43. Abraham’s wife
45. A wooden pin
46. Hug
48. Avoided
50. Concept
51. Consumed food
52. Not max
54. A blown-up photo
61. Aid
63. The southern states
64. A famous American canal
65. Plate
66. Sharp high-pitched cries
67. Vipers
68. Nature of being
69. D
70. Where birds live
DOWN
1. Otherwise
2. Prompted
3. Maori clan
4. Exclaim
5. Against
6. Alone
7. Lend
8. South-southeast
9. A type of melon
10. Dwarf buffalo
11. Repose
13. Devilish
14. Poems of praise written by King David
20. Blue dye
21. What you kiss with
25. Gentle blows
26. Former French currency
27. Forlornness
28. Grind (teeth)
29. A valley in France
30. Broadcasted
31. Public Broadcasting System
33. Macaque
35. Not arm
37. Uttered aloud
39. Barbarians
42. Leg joint
44. Despise
47. Sweets
49. Put down
52. Constructed
53. Wading bird
55. Told an untruth
56. Shaft on which a wheel rotates
57. When fruit is ready to eat
58. Gaelic
59. Small sharp bites
60. A period of difficulty
62. Definite article