ACROSS
1. Work
5. Law enforcement agency
8. 10 cent coin
12. Monster
13. Fava, lima and carob
15. Freezes
16. Scheme
17. Our planet
18. Sexually explicit material
19. Pithy
22. Born
23. Before
24. Fictional captain
26. An Indian money-changer
29. Connect
31. Apple or lemon meringue, for example
32. Warning sound
34. Afflicted
36. Tree sloth
38. Theme or subject
40. Back of the neck
41. Handbag
43. Mountainous Indonesian island
45. Where a pig lives
46. Smell
48. Riddle
50. Helen's city
51. Sick
52. Residue from a fire
54. Weed that is also called the viper's bugloss
61. Female horse
63. A valley in France
64. A Hindu deity
65. Highly excited
66. Stogie
67. Slender
68. Vagabond
69. Donkey
70. Sharp high-pitched cry
DOWN
1. Not bottoms
2. Look amorously
3. A metal used to make steel
4. A piece of mail
5. Accomplishment
6. City in Italy
7. Within
8. Dunk
9. The attack against religious beliefs
10. Being nothing more than specified
11. Anglo-Saxon slave
13. Gain
14. Divert
20. God of love (Greek mythology)
21. Stiff hair or bristle
25. Principal
26. An air-filled cavity in the skull
27. An object of infatuation
28. Foam
29. Type of Japanese animation
30. Prefix indicating "Seven"
31. Young dog
33. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"
35. Rulers under the Ottoman Empire
37. Exploiter
39. A type of tree
42. Anagram of "Nose"
44. Streamlet
47. Faultfinder
49. Shiny
52. Nursemaid
53. A powdery food starch
55. Largest continent
56. Casks
57. Historical periods
58. Guile
59. Depravity
60. An inclined surface
62. Self-importance