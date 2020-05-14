ACROSS

1. Work

5. Law enforcement agency

8. 10 cent coin

12. Monster

13. Fava, lima and carob

15. Freezes

16. Scheme

17. Our planet

18. Sexually explicit material

19. Pithy

22. Born

23. Before

24. Fictional captain

26. An Indian money-changer

29. Connect

31. Apple or lemon meringue, for example

32. Warning sound

34. Afflicted

36. Tree sloth

38. Theme or subject

40. Back of the neck

41. Handbag

43. Mountainous Indonesian island

45. Where a pig lives

46. Smell

48. Riddle

50. Helen's city

51. Sick

52. Residue from a fire

54. Weed that is also called the viper's bugloss

61. Female horse

63. A valley in France

64. A Hindu deity

65. Highly excited

66. Stogie

67. Slender

68. Vagabond

69. Donkey

70. Sharp high-pitched cry

DOWN

1. Not bottoms

2. Look amorously

3. A metal used to make steel

4. A piece of mail

5. Accomplishment

6. City in Italy

7. Within

8. Dunk

9. The attack against religious beliefs

10. Being nothing more than specified

11. Anglo-Saxon slave

13. Gain

14. Divert

20. God of love (Greek mythology)

21. Stiff hair or bristle

25. Principal

26. An air-filled cavity in the skull

27. An object of infatuation

28. Foam

29. Type of Japanese animation

30. Prefix indicating "Seven"

31. Young dog

33. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"

35. Rulers under the Ottoman Empire

37. Exploiter

39. A type of tree

42. Anagram of "Nose"

44. Streamlet

47. Faultfinder

49. Shiny

52. Nursemaid

53. A powdery food starch

55. Largest continent

56. Casks

57. Historical periods

58. Guile

59. Depravity

60. An inclined surface

62. Self-importance

