ACROSS

1. People

5. Armed conflict

8. Employee Stock Option Program

12. Wild African sheep

13. Clique

15. Highest degree attainable

16. Deceased

17. San Antonio fort

18. Oak or birch

19. Silently

22. Writing fluid

23. Assistance

24. Lantern

26. They play the bagpipes

29. Spin and twirl

31. Even (poetic)

32. The sum

34. Percussion instruments

36. An earlier time

38. Wealthy man

40. God of war (Greek mythology)

41. Seizure

43. Relating to the nose

45. Picnic insect

46. A necessary short trip

48. A protective device

50. Pearly-shelled mussel

51. Annual (abbrev.)

52. Medic

54. Call to remembrance

61. Within

63. A North American native tribe

64. Assert

65. Put away

66. Western Samoan monetary units

67. A very large chime

68. The central part

69. Neither ___

70. Prefix indicating "Within"

DOWN

1. Crazes

2. Chocolate cookie

3. Hawaiian feast

4. Abduct

5. Garboard plank

6. Loose sleeveless cloaks

7. Adult male sheep (plural)

8. Consume food

9. Based on the New Testament

10. Portent

11. A secret look

13. A very large pot

14. Lollipop

20. Weight-loss program

21. 3 feet

25. Hare-like rodent

26. Tranquility

27. Teacher

28. Get to one's feet

29. Sheen

30. Make improvements to

31. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"

33. Fabric made from camel hair

35. Super Sonic Transport

37. Change direction

39. Island country near Florida

42. Ketch

44. Linoleum (abbrev.)

47. Secluded places

49. Make furious

52. A thin flat circular plate

53. To a point on

55. Comportment

56. Not stereo

57. Pitcher

58. Door-to-door cosmetic company

59. Care

60. Therefore

62. Is indebted to

Tags