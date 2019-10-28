ACROSS
1. People
5. Armed conflict
8. Employee Stock Option Program
12. Wild African sheep
13. Clique
15. Highest degree attainable
16. Deceased
17. San Antonio fort
18. Oak or birch
19. Silently
22. Writing fluid
23. Assistance
24. Lantern
26. They play the bagpipes
29. Spin and twirl
31. Even (poetic)
32. The sum
34. Percussion instruments
36. An earlier time
38. Wealthy man
40. God of war (Greek mythology)
41. Seizure
43. Relating to the nose
45. Picnic insect
46. A necessary short trip
48. A protective device
50. Pearly-shelled mussel
51. Annual (abbrev.)
52. Medic
54. Call to remembrance
61. Within
63. A North American native tribe
64. Assert
65. Put away
66. Western Samoan monetary units
67. A very large chime
68. The central part
69. Neither ___
70. Prefix indicating "Within"
DOWN
1. Crazes
2. Chocolate cookie
3. Hawaiian feast
4. Abduct
5. Garboard plank
6. Loose sleeveless cloaks
7. Adult male sheep (plural)
8. Consume food
9. Based on the New Testament
10. Portent
11. A secret look
13. A very large pot
14. Lollipop
20. Weight-loss program
21. 3 feet
25. Hare-like rodent
26. Tranquility
27. Teacher
28. Get to one's feet
29. Sheen
30. Make improvements to
31. Prefix indicating "Upon" or "Above"
33. Fabric made from camel hair
35. Super Sonic Transport
37. Change direction
39. Island country near Florida
42. Ketch
44. Linoleum (abbrev.)
47. Secluded places
49. Make furious
52. A thin flat circular plate
53. To a point on
55. Comportment
56. Not stereo
57. Pitcher
58. Door-to-door cosmetic company
59. Care
60. Therefore
62. Is indebted to