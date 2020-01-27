ACROSS
1. Uttered aloud
5. Type of tree
8. Partiality
12. Leaf of the talipot palm
13. Water vapor
15. Unit of area
16. Reasonable
17. Boredom
18. Related to the elk
19. Interpreting
22. Sheep sound
23. Supplement with difficulty
24. One who accomplishes
26. A plan of action
29. Not awake
31. Automobile
32. A simple seat
34. A burst of light
36. Capital of Western Samoa
38. Short theatrical episodes
40. Read superficially
41. Started
43. Select by voting
45. Emergency Care Unit
46. Habitual practice
48. Employ again
50. A connecting point
51. Writing tool
52. A leguminous plant
54. Favoring social equality
61. Countertenor
63. Silly
64. Cancel or reverse an action
65. Singer ____ Campbell
66. Spanish for "Mister"
67. A style of jazz singing
68. Lack of difficulty
69. Cyst on the skin
70. Rabbit
DOWN
1. Cushy
2. Winged
3. Pelvic bones
4. A weedy annual grass
5. A Sicilian volcano
6. Gave temporarily
7. A Hawaiian island
8. Not good
9. It clears ship channels in winter
10. Region
11. Latin for "Will be"
13. Chooses
14. Intellects
20. Downhill or cross-country
21. Tiger Woods' sport
25. Snake-like fishes
26. What we write on
27. Brings into being
28. Bumpkin
29. Change
30. What something costs
31. Taxi
33. Petroleum
35. An Australian flightless bird
37. Car
39. Ceremonial staff
42. Naked
44. A Titaness of ancient mythology
47. Breastplate
49. An inflow
52. Leaf of a book
53. Singer Fitzgerald
55. Afresh
56. Alley
57. Knowing a secret (2 words)
58. Native of South America
59. A Hebrew month
60. Memo
62. 1