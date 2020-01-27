ACROSS

1. Uttered aloud

5. Type of tree

8. Partiality

12. Leaf of the talipot palm

13. Water vapor

15. Unit of area

16. Reasonable

17. Boredom

18. Related to the elk

19. Interpreting

22. Sheep sound

23. Supplement with difficulty

24. One who accomplishes

26. A plan of action

29. Not awake

31. Automobile

32. A simple seat

34. A burst of light

36. Capital of Western Samoa

38. Short theatrical episodes

40. Read superficially

41. Started

43. Select by voting

45. Emergency Care Unit

46. Habitual practice

48. Employ again

50. A connecting point

51. Writing tool

52. A leguminous plant

54. Favoring social equality

61. Countertenor

63. Silly

64. Cancel or reverse an action

65. Singer ____ Campbell

66. Spanish for "Mister"

67. A style of jazz singing

68. Lack of difficulty

69. Cyst on the skin

70. Rabbit

DOWN

1. Cushy

2. Winged

3. Pelvic bones

4. A weedy annual grass

5. A Sicilian volcano

6. Gave temporarily

7. A Hawaiian island

8. Not good

9. It clears ship channels in winter

10. Region

11. Latin for "Will be"

13. Chooses

14. Intellects

20. Downhill or cross-country

21. Tiger Woods' sport

25. Snake-like fishes

26. What we write on

27. Brings into being

28. Bumpkin

29. Change

30. What something costs

31. Taxi

33. Petroleum

35. An Australian flightless bird

37. Car

39. Ceremonial staff

42. Naked

44. A Titaness of ancient mythology

47. Breastplate

49. An inflow

52. Leaf of a book

53. Singer Fitzgerald

55. Afresh

56. Alley

57. Knowing a secret (2 words)

58. Native of South America

59. A Hebrew month

60. Memo

62. 1

