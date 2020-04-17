ACROSS

1. Male deer

5. Extra-sensory perception

8. Gemstone

12. Ireland

13. Smooth and gleaming

15. Past tense of “To be”

16. Package of 500 sheets of paper

17. A valley in France

18. Gaelic

19. Indiscriminately

22. Conditioned emotional response

23. Prefix indicating recent or new

24. Tardy

26. Son of a king

29. Keyboarding

31. Five on most feet

32. In a way, a kind of goat

34. Assault (2 words)

36. European mountains

38. Willow

40. Indian dress

41. Exposes

43. Boredom

45. Obtain

46. Not wholesale

48. Inhaled cigarettes

50. Uttered aloud

51. Wordplay

52. Prompt

54. Seizures

61. Vases

63. Not tight

64. Singer ____ Campbell

65. Second letter of the Greek alphabet

66. Repaired a shoe

67. Prefix indicating half

68. Not difficult

69. A wingless parasitic fly

70. Honk

DOWN

1. Latin for “Will be”

2. Level

3. A Semitic people

4. Zodiacal twins

5. Actress ____ Lanchester

6. Fortune teller

7. A beautiful and graceful girl

8. Is indebted to

9. Portion

10. Backside

11. A suggestive look

13. Sandstorm

14. Princess Grace of Monaco

20. 10 10 10 10

21. Barks

25. Neckwear

26. Type of bear

27. Acts on behalf of

28. Artist’s workstand

29. Adolescents

30. Pierced

31. The bill in a restaurant

33. Broach

35. Egg of a louse

37. Stiff hair or bristle

39. Disheveled

42. Ketch

44. Promissory notes

47. Images of deities

49. Lancelot was one

52. A square block

53. Fertilizer ingredient

55. A secluded place

56. A field mouse

57. “Previously enjoyed”

58. Margarine

59. Fictional captain

60. Vexation

62. Tell

