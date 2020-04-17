ACROSS
1. Male deer
5. Extra-sensory perception
8. Gemstone
12. Ireland
13. Smooth and gleaming
15. Past tense of “To be”
16. Package of 500 sheets of paper
17. A valley in France
18. Gaelic
19. Indiscriminately
22. Conditioned emotional response
23. Prefix indicating recent or new
24. Tardy
26. Son of a king
29. Keyboarding
31. Five on most feet
32. In a way, a kind of goat
34. Assault (2 words)
36. European mountains
38. Willow
40. Indian dress
41. Exposes
43. Boredom
45. Obtain
46. Not wholesale
48. Inhaled cigarettes
50. Uttered aloud
51. Wordplay
52. Prompt
54. Seizures
61. Vases
63. Not tight
64. Singer ____ Campbell
65. Second letter of the Greek alphabet
66. Repaired a shoe
67. Prefix indicating half
68. Not difficult
69. A wingless parasitic fly
70. Honk
DOWN
1. Latin for “Will be”
2. Level
3. A Semitic people
4. Zodiacal twins
5. Actress ____ Lanchester
6. Fortune teller
7. A beautiful and graceful girl
8. Is indebted to
9. Portion
10. Backside
11. A suggestive look
13. Sandstorm
14. Princess Grace of Monaco
20. 10 10 10 10
21. Barks
25. Neckwear
26. Type of bear
27. Acts on behalf of
28. Artist’s workstand
29. Adolescents
30. Pierced
31. The bill in a restaurant
33. Broach
35. Egg of a louse
37. Stiff hair or bristle
39. Disheveled
42. Ketch
44. Promissory notes
47. Images of deities
49. Lancelot was one
52. A square block
53. Fertilizer ingredient
55. A secluded place
56. A field mouse
57. “Previously enjoyed”
58. Margarine
59. Fictional captain
60. Vexation
62. Tell