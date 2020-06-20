ACROSS
1. French for "Without"
5. Drain of strength
8. Dirty air
12. Downwind
13. Celestial body with a tail
15. Japanese rice wine
16. Crippled
17. Ablaze
18. Streetcar
19. Strolling
22. Cheat
23. Fifty-six in Roman numerals
24. Trailer truck
26. Expression
29. Goddess of the moon (Greek mythology)
31. Feline
32. The smallest amount
34. A literary genre
36. A range of male singing
38. Excessive superficial compliments
40. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom
41. Plait
43. Poet T.S. _____
45. Three in Roman numerals
46. Goes in
48. Gateway
50. You (archaic)
51. Prefix indicating recent or new
52. Traverse across snow
54. Ruthlessly
61. Knowing a secret
63. Persian
64. An oil-rich bean or seed
65. Part of a chromosome
66. Capelin
67. Employee Stock Option Program
68. Where birds live
69. Overwhelming admiration
70. Male offspring
DOWN
1. Anagram of "Pals"
2. Winged
3. Fictional captain
4. Proper
5. Couch
6. Among
7. A beautiful and graceful girl
8. Super Sonic Transport
9. Notes written in books
10. Alright
11. Lameness
13. Dogs
14. Taut
20. Wicked
21. Emasculate
25. Being nothing more than specified
26. French for "Room"
27. Sexual advances
28. Things you play
29. Disrobe
30. Electronic letter
31. Type of hat
33. Actor ___ Mineo
35. French for "Friend"
37. Solemn promise
39. Romantically illuminated
42. Swarm
44. Oak or birch
47. Formed by coral
49. Throws
52. Information board
53. Leg joint
55. Avatar of Vishnu
56. A group of sailors
57. Small island
58. Neither good nor bad
59. A city in east-central France
60. Barks
62. Mesh