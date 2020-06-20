ACROSS

1. French for "Without"

5. Drain of strength

8. Dirty air

12. Downwind

13. Celestial body with a tail

15. Japanese rice wine

16. Crippled

17. Ablaze

18. Streetcar

19. Strolling

22. Cheat

23. Fifty-six in Roman numerals

24. Trailer truck

26. Expression

29. Goddess of the moon (Greek mythology)

31. Feline

32. The smallest amount

34. A literary genre

36. A range of male singing

38. Excessive superficial compliments

40. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom

41. Plait

43. Poet T.S. _____

45. Three in Roman numerals

46. Goes in

48. Gateway

50. You (archaic)

51. Prefix indicating recent or new

52. Traverse across snow

54. Ruthlessly

61. Knowing a secret

63. Persian

64. An oil-rich bean or seed

65. Part of a chromosome

66. Capelin

67. Employee Stock Option Program

68. Where birds live

69. Overwhelming admiration

70. Male offspring

DOWN

1. Anagram of "Pals"

2. Winged

3. Fictional captain

4. Proper

5. Couch

6. Among

7. A beautiful and graceful girl

8. Super Sonic Transport

9. Notes written in books

10. Alright

11. Lameness

13. Dogs

14. Taut

20. Wicked

21. Emasculate

25. Being nothing more than specified

26. French for "Room"

27. Sexual advances

28. Things you play

29. Disrobe

30. Electronic letter

31. Type of hat

33. Actor ___ Mineo

35. French for "Friend"

37. Solemn promise

39. Romantically illuminated

42. Swarm

44. Oak or birch

47. Formed by coral

49. Throws

52. Information board

53. Leg joint

55. Avatar of Vishnu

56. A group of sailors

57. Small island

58. Neither good nor bad

59. A city in east-central France

60. Barks

62. Mesh

