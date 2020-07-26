ACROSS
1. Tube
5. Gardening tool
8. Alas in reverse
12. God of love (Greek mythology)
13. Forms a curve
15. Object of worship
16. Wholly absorbed
17. Master of ceremonies
18. Self-satisfied
19. Lacking conciousness
22. Anagram of "Aid"
23. Hearing organ
24. Thoughtfulness
26. Ape or monkey
29. Shrewd
31. Hurried away on foot
32. Telling untruths
34. Not fresh
36. Anagram of "Salt"
38. A sound of derision
40. Covet
41. Unit of electrical capacitance
43. Tall woody plants
45. C
46. Always seeking peace
48. Runs off to marry
50. Writing table
51. Fifty-two in Roman numerals
52. Not me
54. Bumpkins
61. Circle fragments
63. Long backless sofa
64. Leave out
65. Look furtively
66. Support for an injured arm
67. Vetch
68. Soft drink
69. It is (poetic)
70. Fish duck
DOWN
1. A beautiful and graceful girl
2. Formerly, the shah's
3. Sodas
4. Admiration
5. Prefix indicating half
6. At one time
7. Biblical garden
8. Female sibling
9. Access
10. Noisy
11. Seaweed
13. Double crosses
14. Religious splinter groups
20. Fastener of wood
21. Consumes food
25. Attractive
26. A dish of greens and tomatoes
27. Ushered in
28. After the eighth
29. Consent
30. Fairies
31. Royal Air Force
33. Neither ___
35. Organ of sight
37. Rescue
39. Powerfully persuasive
42. Plate
44. Dirt
47. Slides uncontrollably
49. Plane drivers
52. Barks
53. Chocolate cookie
55. Jaunty rhythm in speech
56. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals
57. Prohibits
58. Islamic prayer leader
59. Ireland
60. Ragout
62. Resort