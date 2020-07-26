ACROSS

1. Tube

5. Gardening tool

8. Alas in reverse

12. God of love (Greek mythology)

13. Forms a curve

15. Object of worship

16. Wholly absorbed

17. Master of ceremonies

18. Self-satisfied

19. Lacking conciousness

22. Anagram of "Aid"

23. Hearing organ

24. Thoughtfulness

26. Ape or monkey

29. Shrewd

31. Hurried away on foot

32. Telling untruths

34. Not fresh

36. Anagram of "Salt"

38. A sound of derision

40. Covet

41. Unit of electrical capacitance

43. Tall woody plants

45. C

46. Always seeking peace

48. Runs off to marry

50. Writing table

51. Fifty-two in Roman numerals

52. Not me

54. Bumpkins

61. Circle fragments

63. Long backless sofa

64. Leave out

65. Look furtively

66. Support for an injured arm

67. Vetch

68. Soft drink

69. It is (poetic)

70. Fish duck

DOWN

1. A beautiful and graceful girl

2. Formerly, the shah's

3. Sodas

4. Admiration

5. Prefix indicating half

6. At one time

7. Biblical garden

8. Female sibling

9. Access

10. Noisy

11. Seaweed

13. Double crosses

14. Religious splinter groups

20. Fastener of wood

21. Consumes food

25. Attractive

26. A dish of greens and tomatoes

27. Ushered in

28. After the eighth

29. Consent

30. Fairies

31. Royal Air Force

33. Neither ___

35. Organ of sight

37. Rescue

39. Powerfully persuasive

42. Plate

44. Dirt

47. Slides uncontrollably

49. Plane drivers

52. Barks

53. Chocolate cookie

55. Jaunty rhythm in speech

56. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals

57. Prohibits

58. Islamic prayer leader

59. Ireland

60. Ragout

62. Resort

