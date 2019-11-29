ACROSS
1. Wagers
5. A narrow opening
8. Employee Stock Option Program
12. “Smallest” particle
13. Noblemen
15. Donkey
16. Goddess of the moon (Roman mythology)
17. Line up
18. Anagram of “Sure”
19. Demoralized
22. Infant
23. Macaque
24. Unadulterated
26. Makes angry
29. Express agreement
31. Father of Jehoshaphat
32. A waste water conduit
34. Rips
36. Boys and men
38. Drugged
40. Leg joint
41. Nimble
43. Backsides
45. Feline
46. A commissioned naval officer
48. An electrical receptacle
50. Repair by sewing
51. Misery
52. Make a mistake
54. Sincerity
61. A disastrous destiny
63. River in France
64. An Ivy League university
65. Ammunition (slang)
66. Periods of applause
67. Largest continent
68. A fitting reward (archaic)
69. A potent estrogen
70. Meshes
DOWN
1. Without hair
2. Pocketbook
3. Lots (slang)
4. Slaps
5. Indian wild ox
6. Region
7. Stopper
8. An Australian flightless bird
9. Source of nourishment
10. Margarine
11. Sassy
13. Compared
14. Oozes 20. Mineral-bearing rocks
21. Microscopic particles
25. Stink
26. Utilization
27. Word that is the same back-to-front
28. Solemnly promised
29. Regions
30. Care for
31. American Medical Association
33. East southeast
35. Collection
37. Actress ____ Lanchester
39. Snoozes
42. Ireland
44. Inhabitant of northern Britain
47. Grind (teeth)
49. A citizen from Nairobi
52. Type of cheese
53. Italian city
55. Absorb written material
56. Three times three
57. Stops
58. Lack of difficulty
59. A long narrow opening
60. Oceans
62. Fashionable