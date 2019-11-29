ACROSS

1. Wagers

5. A narrow opening

8. Employee Stock Option Program

12. “Smallest” particle

13. Noblemen

15. Donkey

16. Goddess of the moon (Roman mythology)

17. Line up

18. Anagram of “Sure”

19. Demoralized

22. Infant

23. Macaque

24. Unadulterated

26. Makes angry

29. Express agreement

31. Father of Jehoshaphat

32. A waste water conduit

34. Rips

36. Boys and men

38. Drugged

40. Leg joint

41. Nimble

43. Backsides

45. Feline

46. A commissioned naval officer

48. An electrical receptacle

50. Repair by sewing

51. Misery

52. Make a mistake

54. Sincerity

61. A disastrous destiny

63. River in France

64. An Ivy League university

65. Ammunition (slang)

66. Periods of applause

67. Largest continent

68. A fitting reward (archaic)

69. A potent estrogen

70. Meshes

DOWN

1. Without hair

2. Pocketbook

3. Lots (slang)

4. Slaps

5. Indian wild ox

6. Region

7. Stopper

8. An Australian flightless bird

9. Source of nourishment

10. Margarine

11. Sassy

13. Compared

14. Oozes 20. Mineral-bearing rocks

21. Microscopic particles

25. Stink

26. Utilization

27. Word that is the same back-to-front

28. Solemnly promised

29. Regions

30. Care for

31. American Medical Association

33. East southeast

35. Collection

37. Actress ____ Lanchester

39. Snoozes

42. Ireland

44. Inhabitant of northern Britain

47. Grind (teeth)

49. A citizen from Nairobi

52. Type of cheese

53. Italian city

55. Absorb written material

56. Three times three

57. Stops

58. Lack of difficulty

59. A long narrow opening

60. Oceans

62. Fashionable

