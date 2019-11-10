ACROSS

1. Reasonable

5. Father

8. A city in Tunisia

12. Found in some skin lotions

13. Broadcasted

15. Small horse

16. Rodents

17. Smile contemptuously

18. Not sciences

19. Person who makes industrial drawings (British spelling)

22. Estimate (abbrev.)

23. Pad

24. Be dressed in

26. Not ours

29. A natural cavity in a bone

31. ___ de Janeiro

32. Appointed

34. Muscle fiber

36. Monster

38. Screams

40. Against

41. Latin for "Earth"

43. Farewell

45. Unit of energy

46. Furnish or supply

48. Restaurant

50. Close by

51. Z (American spelling)

52. Finish

54. Diners

61. Courts

63. Seat

64. Area of central London

65. Pocketbook

66. What a book is called

67. Heroic

68. Dried hemp leaves

69. Dance step

70. Writing table

DOWN

1. Paint one's face with cosmetics (archaic)

2. Winged

3. A very small amount

4. Continue

5. By means of

6. God of war (Greek mythology)

7. View as

8. Resort

9. Precursor

10. Picnic animals

11. Portico

13. A container for cigarette butts

14. Sketched

20. Benefit

21. Meshes

25. Operatic solo

26. Feline

27. Dreadful

28. Daub

29. Without advance preparation

30. Parisian subway

31. Decay

33. Old age (archaic)

35. Hairpiece

37. Sea eagle

39. An epileptic incident

42. Hebrew month

44. Anagram of "Sure"

47. Construct

49. Harassed in a friendly way

52. Female sheep

53. Memo

55. Boat

56. Bye-bye

57. Is unwell

58. No (slang)

59. Not that

60. Stocking

62. Female sibling

