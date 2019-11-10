ACROSS
1. Reasonable
5. Father
8. A city in Tunisia
12. Found in some skin lotions
13. Broadcasted
15. Small horse
16. Rodents
17. Smile contemptuously
18. Not sciences
19. Person who makes industrial drawings (British spelling)
22. Estimate (abbrev.)
23. Pad
24. Be dressed in
26. Not ours
29. A natural cavity in a bone
31. ___ de Janeiro
32. Appointed
34. Muscle fiber
36. Monster
38. Screams
40. Against
41. Latin for "Earth"
43. Farewell
45. Unit of energy
46. Furnish or supply
48. Restaurant
50. Close by
51. Z (American spelling)
52. Finish
54. Diners
61. Courts
63. Seat
64. Area of central London
65. Pocketbook
66. What a book is called
67. Heroic
68. Dried hemp leaves
69. Dance step
70. Writing table
DOWN
1. Paint one's face with cosmetics (archaic)
2. Winged
3. A very small amount
4. Continue
5. By means of
6. God of war (Greek mythology)
7. View as
8. Resort
9. Precursor
10. Picnic animals
11. Portico
13. A container for cigarette butts
14. Sketched
20. Benefit
21. Meshes
25. Operatic solo
26. Feline
27. Dreadful
28. Daub
29. Without advance preparation
30. Parisian subway
31. Decay
33. Old age (archaic)
35. Hairpiece
37. Sea eagle
39. An epileptic incident
42. Hebrew month
44. Anagram of "Sure"
47. Construct
49. Harassed in a friendly way
52. Female sheep
53. Memo
55. Boat
56. Bye-bye
57. Is unwell
58. No (slang)
59. Not that
60. Stocking
62. Female sibling