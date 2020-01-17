ACROSS
1. Looked at
5. Pixie
8. Concept
12. Spore-producing structures
13. Sorrow
15. Tall woody perennial grass
16. Travel through water
17. French for “Our”
18. Singer Fitzgerald
19. Gargantuan
22. Doctrine
23. Rule
24. Hair brush
26. Lyrical
29. Detected
31. Priestly vestment
32. Father of Methuselah
34. Asian antelope
36. A Hindu prince
38. Shine
40. Coop
41. Bowel cleansing
43. Strange or spooky
45. Neckwear
46. Skitter
48. Parisian palace
50. Threesome
51. Macaque
52. A 3rd century Chinese dynasty
54. Easing
61. At the peak
63. A red fluorescent dye
64. Travelled on a horse
65. Goddess of the moon (Roman mythology)
66. Precisely or squarely
67. Inspires wonder
68. Speech affectation
69. Litigate
70. An earlier time
DOWN
1. Nature of being
2. Caterwaul
3. A famous American canal
4. A slight depression
5. A metal used to make steel
6. Glove
7. A beautiful and graceful girl
8. Anger
9. Intentional
10. Snake-like fishes
11. Biblical first man
13. Chewing
14. Chain link or barbed wire
20. Despise
21. Long periods of time
25. Millisecond
26. Schemes
27. Protests
28. Coalfish
29. Apportion
30. Motherless calf
31. Metric unit of area
33. C
35. Small
37. A river between China and Russia
39. Dairy farmers are doing this
42. Operatic solo
44. A long-tailed tropical American wildcat
47. Parts portrayed
49. Persian governor
52. Barrier
53. Pocketbook
55. Cuts or prunes
56. Jacob’s brother
57. A climbing plant
58. A midwestern state
59. Lyric poems
60. Where birds live
62. Nipple