ACROSS

1. Looked at

5. Pixie

8. Concept

12. Spore-producing structures

13. Sorrow

15. Tall woody perennial grass

16. Travel through water

17. French for “Our”

18. Singer Fitzgerald

19. Gargantuan

22. Doctrine

23. Rule

24. Hair brush

26. Lyrical

29. Detected

31. Priestly vestment

32. Father of Methuselah

34. Asian antelope

36. A Hindu prince

38. Shine

40. Coop

41. Bowel cleansing

43. Strange or spooky

45. Neckwear

46. Skitter

48. Parisian palace

50. Threesome

51. Macaque

52. A 3rd century Chinese dynasty

54. Easing

61. At the peak

63. A red fluorescent dye

64. Travelled on a horse

65. Goddess of the moon (Roman mythology)

66. Precisely or squarely

67. Inspires wonder

68. Speech affectation

69. Litigate

70. An earlier time

DOWN

1. Nature of being

2. Caterwaul

3. A famous American canal

4. A slight depression

5. A metal used to make steel

6. Glove

7. A beautiful and graceful girl

8. Anger

9. Intentional

10. Snake-like fishes

11. Biblical first man

13. Chewing

14. Chain link or barbed wire

20. Despise

21. Long periods of time

25. Millisecond

26. Schemes

27. Protests

28. Coalfish

29. Apportion

30. Motherless calf

31. Metric unit of area

33. C

35. Small

37. A river between China and Russia

39. Dairy farmers are doing this

42. Operatic solo

44. A long-tailed tropical American wildcat

47. Parts portrayed

49. Persian governor

52. Barrier

53. Pocketbook

55. Cuts or prunes

56. Jacob’s brother

57. A climbing plant

58. A midwestern state

59. Lyric poems

60. Where birds live

62. Nipple

