ACROSS
1. A sudden short attack
5. Super Sonic Transport
8. Excretory opening
12. Latin for "Behold"
13. Erodes
15. Plateau
16. Let fall to the ground
17. Spring month
18. Matured
19. Pithy
22. Lyric poem
23. Crone
24. Flesh from animals
26. Bother
29. Coinage
31. Wager
32. Incisors and cuspids
34. Not big
36. Solemn promise
38. Sag
40. Pocketbook
41. French for "After"
43. A trademarked nickel-iron alloy
45. Peculiar
46. A trial portion
48. Emigrant
50. Italian greeting
51. Layer
52. A set of articles or tools
54. Oppressive
61. Operatic solo
63. Engine
64. Winged
65. Cat sound
66. Stairs
67. Prong
68. Anglo-Saxon slave
69. Scottish for "Uncle"
70. Not difficult
DOWN
1. Communists (slang)
2. Unit of area
3. Symbol
4. The deepest parts
5. French for "Seven"
6. Indian dress
7. Threesome
8. American Medical Association
9. Intermediary
10. "Previously enjoyed"
11. Marquis de ____
13. Finagled
14. Droop
20. Not the west
21. Perceives visually
25. Highest degree attainable
26. Piles
27. Allure
28. Strange or spooky
29. Push
30. Avoid
31. Constrictor snake
33. 2000 pounds
35. A removeable cover
37. Prefix indicating half
39. Coddles
42. Anagram of "Pads"
44. Annoy
47. Weaving machines
49. Spin and twirl
52. A mound of glacial gravel
53. Angers
55. Speck
56. A distinct part
57. No (slang)
58. Pelvic bones
59. Grandmothers
60. A color between black and white
62. Overwhelming admiration