ACROSS

1. A sudden short attack

5. Super Sonic Transport

8. Excretory opening

12. Latin for "Behold"

13. Erodes

15. Plateau

16. Let fall to the ground

17. Spring month

18. Matured

19. Pithy

22. Lyric poem

23. Crone

24. Flesh from animals

26. Bother

29. Coinage

31. Wager

32. Incisors and cuspids

34. Not big

36. Solemn promise

38. Sag

40. Pocketbook

41. French for "After"

43. A trademarked nickel-iron alloy

45. Peculiar

46. A trial portion

48. Emigrant

50. Italian greeting

51. Layer

52. A set of articles or tools

54. Oppressive

61. Operatic solo

63. Engine

64. Winged

65. Cat sound

66. Stairs

67. Prong

68. Anglo-Saxon slave

69. Scottish for "Uncle"

70. Not difficult

DOWN

1. Communists (slang)

2. Unit of area

3. Symbol

4. The deepest parts

5. French for "Seven"

6. Indian dress

7. Threesome

8. American Medical Association

9. Intermediary

10. "Previously enjoyed"

11. Marquis de ____

13. Finagled

14. Droop

20. Not the west

21. Perceives visually

25. Highest degree attainable

26. Piles

27. Allure

28. Strange or spooky

29. Push

30. Avoid

31. Constrictor snake

33. 2000 pounds

35. A removeable cover

37. Prefix indicating half

39. Coddles

42. Anagram of "Pads"

44. Annoy

47. Weaving machines

49. Spin and twirl

52. A mound of glacial gravel

53. Angers

55. Speck

56. A distinct part

57. No (slang)

58. Pelvic bones

59. Grandmothers

60. A color between black and white

62. Overwhelming admiration

Tags