ACROSS

1. String tie

5. Bark

8. Dull pain

12. An Egyptian deity

13. Strange or spooky

15. Thailand

16. Lease

17. What a bee does

18. Against

19. Curried favor

22. Conditioned emotional response

23. Utilize

24. Trailer truck

26. Hinder

29. Blots

31. Encountered

32. A scornful smile

34. Chain link or barbed wire

36. Anagram of "Salt"

38. Icy rain

40. Fastener of wood

41. Pentateuch

43. Exercise

45. A male cat

46. Diminishes gradually

48. A clasp for "neckwear"

50. Prolonged unconsciousness

51. Spoil

52. Product of human creativity

54. Burnable

61. Podium

63. Treasure

64. 365 days

65. Berserk

66. A type of sword

67. Acquire deservedly

68. Hindu princess

69. For each

70. Impolite

DOWN

1. City in Italy

2. Portent

3. Not short

4. A natural cavity in a bone

5. Abominable snowman

6. Operatic solo

7. Half a quart

8. Father of Jehoshaphat

9. A city in Ohio

10. Despise

11. Chieftain

13. Regards highly

14. Excrete

20. Vipers

21. Unable to hear

25. Comportment

26. Medieval serf

27. Allure

28. Angers

29. Shooting at clay pigeons

30. Heir

31. Pad

33. Latin for "King"

35. Type of tree

37. Toadfish

39. Leaner

42. Prefix indicating half

44. A cooperative unit

47. Raves

49. A request made to God

52. Hebrew month

53. Avatar of Vishnu

55. Lash

56. A rounded subdivision of an organ

57. Assert

58. Boyfriend

59. Animal fat

60. Sea eagle

62. Traverse across snow

Tags