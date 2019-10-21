ACROSS
1. String tie
5. Bark
8. Dull pain
12. An Egyptian deity
13. Strange or spooky
15. Thailand
16. Lease
17. What a bee does
18. Against
19. Curried favor
22. Conditioned emotional response
23. Utilize
24. Trailer truck
26. Hinder
29. Blots
31. Encountered
32. A scornful smile
34. Chain link or barbed wire
36. Anagram of "Salt"
38. Icy rain
40. Fastener of wood
41. Pentateuch
43. Exercise
45. A male cat
46. Diminishes gradually
48. A clasp for "neckwear"
50. Prolonged unconsciousness
51. Spoil
52. Product of human creativity
54. Burnable
61. Podium
63. Treasure
64. 365 days
65. Berserk
66. A type of sword
67. Acquire deservedly
68. Hindu princess
69. For each
70. Impolite
DOWN
1. City in Italy
2. Portent
3. Not short
4. A natural cavity in a bone
5. Abominable snowman
6. Operatic solo
7. Half a quart
8. Father of Jehoshaphat
9. A city in Ohio
10. Despise
11. Chieftain
13. Regards highly
14. Excrete
20. Vipers
21. Unable to hear
25. Comportment
26. Medieval serf
27. Allure
28. Angers
29. Shooting at clay pigeons
30. Heir
31. Pad
33. Latin for "King"
35. Type of tree
37. Toadfish
39. Leaner
42. Prefix indicating half
44. A cooperative unit
47. Raves
49. A request made to God
52. Hebrew month
53. Avatar of Vishnu
55. Lash
56. A rounded subdivision of an organ
57. Assert
58. Boyfriend
59. Animal fat
60. Sea eagle
62. Traverse across snow