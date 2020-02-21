ACROSS
1. Ketch
5. Public Broadcasting System
8. South American country
12. Beige
13. Helmet shaped
15. Loose sleeveless cloaks
16. A polite way of interrupting
17. In accompaniment
18. Melody
19. Raised from the dead
22. A removeable cover
23. Meadow
24. Fastener of wood
26. Refrigerator
29. Cultural
31. Metric unit of area
32. Plasma
34. Beer mug
36. Backtalk
38. Indian antelope
40. To a point on
41. Leg joints
43. Build or erect
45. Conditioned emotional response
46. Decanter
48. Made a bothersome nighttime noise
50. Scarce
51. Born
52. Pouch
54. Incentives
61. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
63. Hue
64. Conceited
65. Told an untruth
66. Emissary
67. Sword
68. Wainscot
69. Consume food
70. A member of a Slavic people
DOWN
1. Scorch
2. Dull pain
3. Angers
4. Globular clouds
5. Wan or pallid
6. An alliance of countries
7. Dispatched
8. Dab
9. Enthusiasm
10. Hindu princess
11. "Previously enjoyed"
13. Parking structures
14. Representative
20. Cincinnati's baseball team
21. Backwards shad
25. Within
26. Former French currency
27. Investigated
28. Delete
29. Gives forth
30. Quoted
31. Request
33. Utilize
35. Neither ___
37. Latin for "Will be"
39. Convent
42. Indian dress
44. A composition in verse form
47. Chain link or barbed wire
49. Passes a rope through a hole
52. Vended
53. Largest continent
55. Accomplished
56. Green seaweed
57. Marsh hen
58. Back of the neck
59. Level
60. Bolt
62. Bustle