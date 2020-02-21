ACROSS

1. Ketch

5. Public Broadcasting System

8. South American country

12. Beige

13. Helmet shaped

15. Loose sleeveless cloaks

16. A polite way of interrupting

17. In accompaniment

18. Melody

19. Raised from the dead

22. A removeable cover

23. Meadow

24. Fastener of wood

26. Refrigerator

29. Cultural

31. Metric unit of area

32. Plasma

34. Beer mug

36. Backtalk

38. Indian antelope

40. To a point on

41. Leg joints

43. Build or erect

45. Conditioned emotional response

46. Decanter

48. Made a bothersome nighttime noise

50. Scarce

51. Born

52. Pouch

54. Incentives

61. Occupational Safety and Health Administration

63. Hue

64. Conceited

65. Told an untruth

66. Emissary

67. Sword

68. Wainscot

69. Consume food

70. A member of a Slavic people

DOWN

1. Scorch

2. Dull pain

3. Angers

4. Globular clouds

5. Wan or pallid

6. An alliance of countries

7. Dispatched

8. Dab

9. Enthusiasm

10. Hindu princess

11. "Previously enjoyed"

13. Parking structures

14. Representative

20. Cincinnati's baseball team

21. Backwards shad

25. Within

26. Former French currency

27. Investigated

28. Delete

29. Gives forth

30. Quoted

31. Request

33. Utilize

35. Neither ___

37. Latin for "Will be"

39. Convent

42. Indian dress

44. A composition in verse form

47. Chain link or barbed wire

49. Passes a rope through a hole

52. Vended

53. Largest continent

55. Accomplished

56. Green seaweed

57. Marsh hen

58. Back of the neck

59. Level

60. Bolt

62. Bustle

Tags