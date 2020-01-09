ACROSS
1. Anagram of "Pals"
5. Portray a role
8. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)
12. Pearly-shelled mussel
13. A type of bottle
15. Withered
16. Not warm
17. Icelandic monetary units
18. Millisecond
19. Not typed out
22. Estimate (abbrev.)
23. Even (poetic)
24. Nimbus
26. Yay
29. Layabouts
31. Pistol
32. North African country
34. They tie up shoes
36. Among
38. Poems of heroism
40. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)
41. Adored
43. An ancient Hebrew unit of dry measure
45. Unit of energy
46. Prompt
48. Cedes
50. A thorny flower
51. An untruth
52. Donkey
54. Someone from Oakland or Sacramento
61. Bill
63. The front part of a stair
64. Paste
65. Carry
66. Vends
67. Shade
68. An oil-rich bean or seed
69. Collection
70. Caps
DOWN
1. So much
2. Dwarf buffalo
3. King of the jungle
4. Land reclaimed from the sea
5. Wild African sheep
6. Terse
7. Nipple
8. Emergency Services Management
9. Investigated
10. Angers
11. Religious splinter group
13. Slaughter
14. Step 20. Past tense of "To be"
21. Invalid or zero
25. Rise up on rear legs
26. Wittiness
27. College
28. Excessively promoted
29. Scratchy
30. Fortune tellers
31. Woman
33. Mark on a playing card
35. Droop
37. Present (at a show)
39. Mariners
42. A thin flat circular plate
44. Inheritor
47. Approaches
49. How long something is
52. Portrays
53. Drive away (an insect)
55. Untruths
56. Small island
57. Sense
58. An ancient city in Asia Minor
59. Parental sister
60. Meshes
62. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example