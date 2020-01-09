ACROSS

1. Anagram of "Pals"

5. Portray a role

8. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)

12. Pearly-shelled mussel

13. A type of bottle

15. Withered

16. Not warm

17. Icelandic monetary units

18. Millisecond

19. Not typed out

22. Estimate (abbrev.)

23. Even (poetic)

24. Nimbus

26. Yay

29. Layabouts

31. Pistol

32. North African country

34. They tie up shoes

36. Among

38. Poems of heroism

40. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)

41. Adored

43. An ancient Hebrew unit of dry measure

45. Unit of energy

46. Prompt

48. Cedes

50. A thorny flower

51. An untruth

52. Donkey

54. Someone from Oakland or Sacramento

61. Bill

63. The front part of a stair

64. Paste

65. Carry

66. Vends

67. Shade

68. An oil-rich bean or seed

69. Collection

70. Caps

DOWN

1. So much

2. Dwarf buffalo

3. King of the jungle

4. Land reclaimed from the sea

5. Wild African sheep

6. Terse

7. Nipple

8. Emergency Services Management

9. Investigated

10. Angers

11. Religious splinter group

13. Slaughter

14. Step 20. Past tense of "To be"

21. Invalid or zero

25. Rise up on rear legs

26. Wittiness

27. College

28. Excessively promoted

29. Scratchy

30. Fortune tellers

31. Woman

33. Mark on a playing card

35. Droop

37. Present (at a show)

39. Mariners

42. A thin flat circular plate

44. Inheritor

47. Approaches

49. How long something is

52. Portrays

53. Drive away (an insect)

55. Untruths

56. Small island

57. Sense

58. An ancient city in Asia Minor

59. Parental sister

60. Meshes

62. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example

