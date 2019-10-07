ACROSS

1. Nature of being

5. Stitch

8. Hebrew month

12. At a distance

13. Collection of maps

15. Identical

16. A period of discounted prices

17. Boxlike

18. Religious song

19. Made worse

22. A period

23. Attempt

24. Close by

26. Bother

29. Skin irritations

31. Local Area Network

32. Two fours

34. An Australian "bear"

36. A polite way of interrupting

38. Slang for cocaine

40. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)

41. Simplified

43. An anesthetic

45. Etcetera (abbrev.)

46. A narrow channel of the sea

48. Cedes

50. Gripped

51. South-southeast

52. Hasten

54. Unmemorable

61. Backside

63. Depart

64. A secluded place

65. Ice pellets

66. Cut

67. A river in central Europe

68. A Freudian stage

69. Marsh

70. Accomplishment

DOWN

1. Lack of difficulty

2. A city in Tunisia

3. Hall

4. Constructs

5. Counterfoil

6. A Tuscan island

7. Delay

8. Residue from a fire

9. Fantasized

10. Ammunition (slang)

11. Lease

13. A type of plastic

14. Smell 20. Gaelic

21. Floor of a ship

25. A sailor's hello

26. Laughs

27. Knock out gas

28. Type of heron

29. Scratchy

30. Narrow openings

31. Where a chemist works

33. Cap

35. Circle fragment

37. Muck

39. Backside

42. Young cow

44. Repose

47. Images of deities

49. Inclined

52. Laughs

53. Modern day Persia

55. Coral island

56. Donated

57. Not odd

58. The main stem of a tree

59. A rounded subdivision of an organ

60. Supplemented with difficulty

62. L

