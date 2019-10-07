ACROSS
1. Nature of being
5. Stitch
8. Hebrew month
12. At a distance
13. Collection of maps
15. Identical
16. A period of discounted prices
17. Boxlike
18. Religious song
19. Made worse
22. A period
23. Attempt
24. Close by
26. Bother
29. Skin irritations
31. Local Area Network
32. Two fours
34. An Australian "bear"
36. A polite way of interrupting
38. Slang for cocaine
40. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)
41. Simplified
43. An anesthetic
45. Etcetera (abbrev.)
46. A narrow channel of the sea
48. Cedes
50. Gripped
51. South-southeast
52. Hasten
54. Unmemorable
61. Backside
63. Depart
64. A secluded place
65. Ice pellets
66. Cut
67. A river in central Europe
68. A Freudian stage
69. Marsh
70. Accomplishment
DOWN
1. Lack of difficulty
2. A city in Tunisia
3. Hall
4. Constructs
5. Counterfoil
6. A Tuscan island
7. Delay
8. Residue from a fire
9. Fantasized
10. Ammunition (slang)
11. Lease
13. A type of plastic
14. Smell 20. Gaelic
21. Floor of a ship
25. A sailor's hello
26. Laughs
27. Knock out gas
28. Type of heron
29. Scratchy
30. Narrow openings
31. Where a chemist works
33. Cap
35. Circle fragment
37. Muck
39. Backside
42. Young cow
44. Repose
47. Images of deities
49. Inclined
52. Laughs
53. Modern day Persia
55. Coral island
56. Donated
57. Not odd
58. The main stem of a tree
59. A rounded subdivision of an organ
60. Supplemented with difficulty
62. L