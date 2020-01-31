ACROSS
1. Harvest
5. Murky
8. Anagram of “Pads”
12. Leaf of the talipot palm
13. Anagram of “Timed”
15. Window glass
16. Young sheep
17. Exhilarate
18. “Oh my!”
19. Subjugation
22. Kind or type
23. Utilize
24. Midday
26. Elementary
29. Noises
31. French for “Good”
32. Very large white gannet
34. Not urban
36. A grandson of Adam
38. Risk or danger
40. Couch
41. Chancy
43. Joined together
45. Medical (abbrev.)
46. Globular clouds
48. Meadow or pasture
50. Plant with trumpet-shaped flowers
51. Registered Nursing Assistant
52. Not nay
54. Captivation
61. Creativity
63. Long-necked wading bird
64. Stratagem
65. Untruths
66. Despised
67. “Backwards pose”
68. Nature of being
69. Cat sound
70. Gardening tool
DOWN
1. Part portrayed
2. Panache
3. Gifts to the poor
4. Cereal for infants
5. Expunge
6. Islamic prayer leader
7. A very small arachnid
8. Resort
9. Word that is the same back-to-front
10. A Freudian stage
11. Writing table
13. Progress or evolve
14. An emperor of Japan
20. Vipers
21. Guided excursion
25. Burden
26. Pertaining to sound
27. Vaccinates
28. A resin used in incense
29. Irritations
30. Less dangerous
31. What we sleep on
33. Macaws
35. Small boy
37. Trailer truck
39. Acquired the knowledge
42. Christmas time
44. A depression on a surface
47. Hang illegally
49. Meddle
52. An Ivy League university
53. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)
55. Pack to capacity
56. Despise
57. Afresh
58. Actress ____ Lanchester
59. A secluded place
60. Kind or sort
62. South-southeast