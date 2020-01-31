ACROSS

1. Harvest

5. Murky

8. Anagram of “Pads”

12. Leaf of the talipot palm

13. Anagram of “Timed”

15. Window glass

16. Young sheep

17. Exhilarate

18. “Oh my!”

19. Subjugation

22. Kind or type

23. Utilize

24. Midday

26. Elementary

29. Noises

31. French for “Good”

32. Very large white gannet

34. Not urban

36. A grandson of Adam

38. Risk or danger

40. Couch

41. Chancy

43. Joined together

45. Medical (abbrev.)

46. Globular clouds

48. Meadow or pasture

50. Plant with trumpet-shaped flowers

51. Registered Nursing Assistant

52. Not nay

54. Captivation

61. Creativity

63. Long-necked wading bird

64. Stratagem

65. Untruths

66. Despised

67. “Backwards pose”

68. Nature of being

69. Cat sound

70. Gardening tool

DOWN

1. Part portrayed

2. Panache

3. Gifts to the poor

4. Cereal for infants

5. Expunge

6. Islamic prayer leader

7. A very small arachnid

8. Resort

9. Word that is the same back-to-front

10. A Freudian stage

11. Writing table

13. Progress or evolve

14. An emperor of Japan

20. Vipers

21. Guided excursion

25. Burden

26. Pertaining to sound

27. Vaccinates

28. A resin used in incense

29. Irritations

30. Less dangerous

31. What we sleep on

33. Macaws

35. Small boy

37. Trailer truck

39. Acquired the knowledge

42. Christmas time

44. A depression on a surface

47. Hang illegally

49. Meddle

52. An Ivy League university

53. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)

55. Pack to capacity

56. Despise

57. Afresh

58. Actress ____ Lanchester

59. A secluded place

60. Kind or sort

62. South-southeast

