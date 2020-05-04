ACROSS
1. Boast
5. Cat sound
8. Jacob's brother
12. Den
13. Angelic headgear
15. Taverns
16. Prefix indicating "Within"
17. Malicious setting of fires
18. Inactive
19. Unpleasant
22. A potent estrogen
23. It is (poetic)
24. Chomp
26. Unwell
29. Land surrounded by water
31. Seasonal illness
32. Makes bread dough rise
34. Melodies
36. Makes lacework
38. Sugary
40. Nipple
41. They connect points
43. What we are called
45. Clever
46. Compulsory force
48. Most rational
50. Plateau
51. Helmsman of boat's racing crew
52. An apron for eating
54. A protective panel
61. City in Yemen
63. Imp
64. Thunder god (Norse mythology)
65. Drill
66. Screams
67. A midwestern state
68. As well
69. Delete (abbrev.)
70. Vesicle
DOWN
1. Oozed plasma
2. Hindu princess
3. HIV
4. A small cave
5. Marketplace
6. Otherwise
7. Dog sound
8. Anagram of "Pie"
9. Abruptness
10. Possessing the necessary skills
11. Utilizes
13. Bothers
14. Brushes off
20. Insubstantial
21. Jaunty rhythm in speech
25. Tight
26. Tartan
27. Possesses superior numbers
28. They're done when tired
29. Parts
30. Distributed
31. Faster Than Light
33. Ocean
35. Where a pig lives
37. Withered
39. Instructs
42. Dried hemp leaves
44. Prig
47. Foolish
49. Strikingly unusual
52. A small yeast cake
53. Object of worship
55. Told an untruth
56. Shaft on which a wheel rotates
57. The lowest timber in a structure
58. A sailor's hello
59. Lines
60. "Darn!"
62. Prefix indicating recent or new