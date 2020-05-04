ACROSS

1. Boast

5. Cat sound

8. Jacob's brother

12. Den

13. Angelic headgear

15. Taverns

16. Prefix indicating "Within"

17. Malicious setting of fires

18. Inactive

19. Unpleasant

22. A potent estrogen

23. It is (poetic)

24. Chomp

26. Unwell

29. Land surrounded by water

31. Seasonal illness

32. Makes bread dough rise

34. Melodies

36. Makes lacework

38. Sugary

40. Nipple

41. They connect points

43. What we are called

45. Clever

46. Compulsory force

48. Most rational

50. Plateau

51. Helmsman of boat's racing crew

52. An apron for eating

54. A protective panel

61. City in Yemen

63. Imp

64. Thunder god (Norse mythology)

65. Drill

66. Screams

67. A midwestern state

68. As well

69. Delete (abbrev.)

70. Vesicle

DOWN

1. Oozed plasma

2. Hindu princess

3. HIV

4. A small cave

5. Marketplace

6. Otherwise

7. Dog sound

8. Anagram of "Pie"

9. Abruptness

10. Possessing the necessary skills

11. Utilizes

13. Bothers

14. Brushes off

20. Insubstantial

21. Jaunty rhythm in speech

25. Tight

26. Tartan

27. Possesses superior numbers

28. They're done when tired

29. Parts

30. Distributed

31. Faster Than Light

33. Ocean

35. Where a pig lives

37. Withered

39. Instructs

42. Dried hemp leaves

44. Prig

47. Foolish

49. Strikingly unusual

52. A small yeast cake

53. Object of worship

55. Told an untruth

56. Shaft on which a wheel rotates

57. The lowest timber in a structure

58. A sailor's hello

59. Lines

60. "Darn!"

62. Prefix indicating recent or new

