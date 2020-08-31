ACROSS

1. Wings

5. What a dog's tail does

8. Snake sound

12. Prolonged unconsciousness

13. Speedy

15. Zulu warriors

16. French for "Black"

17. Develop

18. Idler

19. Set free

22. Registered Nursing Assistant

23. Old age (archaic)

24. 5,280 feet

26. Energetic (archaic)

29. Delegate

31. Exclamation of surprise

32. Twisted and tight

34. Artificial waterway

36. Having wisdom

38. Craftiness

40. Avatar of Vishnu

41. The sound of a bagpipe

43. Thugs

45. One more than nine

46. Make wealthy

48. Made lacework

50. Largest continent

51. Automobile

52. Eastern Standard Time

54. Draws

61. Delay

63. Black European thrush

64. A pigeon shelter

65. Sea eagle

66. A dish of greens and tomatoes

67. Anglo-Saxon slave

68. Capital of Latvia

69. Super Sonic Transport

70. Herring-like fish

DOWN

1. Pimples

2. Weaving machine

3. Genus of the dogfish

4. Breadwinner

5. Distort

6. Capital of Western Samoa

7. Core or essence

8. Not hers

9. Infuse

10. Rotate

11. A Hindu deity

13. Marauding

14. Views as

20. Obstruction in a drain

21. A thin flat circular plate

25. Teller of untruths

26. Agitate

27. Foliating

28. Chuckle

29. Give out

30. Appointed

31. Donkey

33. ___ de Janeiro

35. Local Area Network

37. Makes a mistake

39. Passed into law

42. Fifty-three in Roman numerals

44. Sun

47. Settles down

49. Barely detectable amounts

52. Pitcher

53. Indian dress

55. Meadows

56. Website addresses

57. A thin strip of wood

58. Pretentious talk

59. A Sicilian volcano

60. Sow

62. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example

