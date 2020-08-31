ACROSS
1. Wings
5. What a dog's tail does
8. Snake sound
12. Prolonged unconsciousness
13. Speedy
15. Zulu warriors
16. French for "Black"
17. Develop
18. Idler
19. Set free
22. Registered Nursing Assistant
23. Old age (archaic)
24. 5,280 feet
26. Energetic (archaic)
29. Delegate
31. Exclamation of surprise
32. Twisted and tight
34. Artificial waterway
36. Having wisdom
38. Craftiness
40. Avatar of Vishnu
41. The sound of a bagpipe
43. Thugs
45. One more than nine
46. Make wealthy
48. Made lacework
50. Largest continent
51. Automobile
52. Eastern Standard Time
54. Draws
61. Delay
63. Black European thrush
64. A pigeon shelter
65. Sea eagle
66. A dish of greens and tomatoes
67. Anglo-Saxon slave
68. Capital of Latvia
69. Super Sonic Transport
70. Herring-like fish
DOWN
1. Pimples
2. Weaving machine
3. Genus of the dogfish
4. Breadwinner
5. Distort
6. Capital of Western Samoa
7. Core or essence
8. Not hers
9. Infuse
10. Rotate
11. A Hindu deity
13. Marauding
14. Views as
20. Obstruction in a drain
21. A thin flat circular plate
25. Teller of untruths
26. Agitate
27. Foliating
28. Chuckle
29. Give out
30. Appointed
31. Donkey
33. ___ de Janeiro
35. Local Area Network
37. Makes a mistake
39. Passed into law
42. Fifty-three in Roman numerals
44. Sun
47. Settles down
49. Barely detectable amounts
52. Pitcher
53. Indian dress
55. Meadows
56. Website addresses
57. A thin strip of wood
58. Pretentious talk
59. A Sicilian volcano
60. Sow
62. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example