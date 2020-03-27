ACROSS
1. Plant with trumpet-shaped flowers
5. Card with just 1 symbol
8. Not we
12. Margarine
13. Run away to marry
15. Cornice
16. Bill of a bird
17. Risk or danger
18. Region
19. Possessing first-hand knowledge
22. Arrangement (abbrev.)
23. A journal or diary
24. Bovines
26. Enclose
29. Bear witness
31. Biblical first woman
32. Cut wood
34. Another name for Peter the Apostle
36. Manipulates by dishonest means
38. Shopping centers
40. City in Nevada
41. Harvests
43. Imbecile
45. Never used
46. Purloined
48. Explosions
50. A distinct part
51. Mineral bearing rock
52. Revised (abbrev.)
54. Religious believers
61. Capital of Western Samoa
63. Recordings
64. Running gait
65. Meshes
66. Decree
67. Tree sloth
68. Used to unlock things
69. Irritate
70. Repair
DOWN
1. A rounded subdivision of an organ
2. Genus of holly
3. Jump
4. Bumpkins
5. Downwind
6. Maize
7. Heroic
8. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example
9. Torment
10. Always
11. 365 days
13. Quip
14. Select by voting
20. Anagram of "Rose"
21. Spots
25. A low dam
26. Climbing plants
27. Pessimism
28. Author Mark _____
29. Without advance preparation
30. Sounds
31. Make a mistake
33. Old age (archaic)
35. At this instant
37. Blemish
39. One who sings alone
42. Change direction abruptly
44. Waterproof canvas
47. Give emotion to
49. Sometimes it's deviated
52. Relative status
53. Sword
55. Hindu princess
56. Box
57. A euphemism for "Hell"
58. Sea eagle
59. Having a brownish coat sprinkled with white
60. An upright in a wall
62. Donkey