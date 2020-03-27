ACROSS

1. Plant with trumpet-shaped flowers

5. Card with just 1 symbol

8. Not we

12. Margarine

13. Run away to marry

15. Cornice

16. Bill of a bird

17. Risk or danger

18. Region

19. Possessing first-hand knowledge

22. Arrangement (abbrev.)

23. A journal or diary

24. Bovines

26. Enclose

29. Bear witness

31. Biblical first woman

32. Cut wood

34. Another name for Peter the Apostle

36. Manipulates by dishonest means

38. Shopping centers

40. City in Nevada

41. Harvests

43. Imbecile

45. Never used

46. Purloined

48. Explosions

50. A distinct part

51. Mineral bearing rock

52. Revised (abbrev.)

54. Religious believers

61. Capital of Western Samoa

63. Recordings

64. Running gait

65. Meshes

66. Decree

67. Tree sloth

68. Used to unlock things

69. Irritate

70. Repair

DOWN

1. A rounded subdivision of an organ

2. Genus of holly

3. Jump

4. Bumpkins

5. Downwind

6. Maize

7. Heroic

8. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example

9. Torment

10. Always

11. 365 days

13. Quip

14. Select by voting

20. Anagram of "Rose"

21. Spots

25. A low dam

26. Climbing plants

27. Pessimism

28. Author Mark _____

29. Without advance preparation

30. Sounds

31. Make a mistake

33. Old age (archaic)

35. At this instant

37. Blemish

39. One who sings alone

42. Change direction abruptly

44. Waterproof canvas

47. Give emotion to

49. Sometimes it's deviated

52. Relative status

53. Sword

55. Hindu princess

56. Box

57. A euphemism for "Hell"

58. Sea eagle

59. Having a brownish coat sprinkled with white

60. An upright in a wall

62. Donkey