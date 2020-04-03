ACROSS
1. Historical periods
5. ___ humbug!
8. Decreases
12. A lot
13. Not intoxicated
15. Not empty
16. Concept
17. A resin used in incense
18. Not false
19. Breathing
22. Early morning condensation
23. Type of tree
24. Thin slab of linoleum
26. Sight
29. Climb
31. Male offspring
32. Positive electrode
34. Made easier to bear
36. Children
38. Melodies
40. Dummy
41. Fool
43. Travels on a wind-propelled boat
45. Not max
46. Scrivener
48. Drenched
50. Level
51. Broach
52. Forelimb
54. Broken-down
61. Storage building
63. A red fluorescent dye
64. Valley
65. A bingo-like game
66. Cast aside
67. Gaelic
68. Satisfy
69. Fall behind
70. Sow
DOWN
1. Chieftain
2. Impolite
3. Expert flyers
4. Molds
5. String tie
6. Assist
7. Prefix indicating half
8. Newt
9. Onerous
10. Color of a clear sky
11. Change direction abruptly
13. Homilies
14. Violent disturbances
20. Pelvic bones
21. A city in France
25. Direct from the front
26. Annuls
27. A formal charge
28. Hangman's knot
29. Breastplate
30. Lukewarm
31. Traverse across snow
33. Double-helix molecules
35. Lair
37. Spore-producing structures
39. Slanting
42. Fastened
44. Uttered aloud
47. Abbreviated
49. Villains
52. Requests
53. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)
55. Bum around
56. An eastern continent
57. ____-pong
58. Vetch
59. Otherwise
60. Accomplishment
62. A female deer