ACROSS

1. Historical periods

5. ___ humbug!

8. Decreases

12. A lot

13. Not intoxicated

15. Not empty

16. Concept

17. A resin used in incense

18. Not false

19. Breathing

22. Early morning condensation

23. Type of tree

24. Thin slab of linoleum

26. Sight

29. Climb

31. Male offspring

32. Positive electrode

34. Made easier to bear

36. Children

38. Melodies

40. Dummy

41. Fool

43. Travels on a wind-propelled boat

45. Not max

46. Scrivener

48. Drenched

50. Level

51. Broach

52. Forelimb

54. Broken-down

61. Storage building

63. A red fluorescent dye

64. Valley

65. A bingo-like game

66. Cast aside

67. Gaelic

68. Satisfy

69. Fall behind

70. Sow

DOWN

1. Chieftain

2. Impolite

3. Expert flyers

4. Molds

5. String tie

6. Assist

7. Prefix indicating half

8. Newt

9. Onerous

10. Color of a clear sky

11. Change direction abruptly

13. Homilies

14. Violent disturbances

20. Pelvic bones

21. A city in France

25. Direct from the front

26. Annuls

27. A formal charge

28. Hangman's knot

29. Breastplate

30. Lukewarm

31. Traverse across snow

33. Double-helix molecules

35. Lair

37. Spore-producing structures

39. Slanting

42. Fastened

44. Uttered aloud

47. Abbreviated

49. Villains

52. Requests

53. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)

55. Bum around

56. An eastern continent

57. ____-pong

58. Vetch

59. Otherwise

60. Accomplishment

62. A female deer

