ACROSS

1. Luxurious

5. A people of southeast Nigeria

8. Placed

12. Sea eagle

13. Make improvements to

15. Current

16. Ancient Biblical kingdom

17. Rapidly

18. Not odd

19. U-boat sailors

22. East southeast

23. Long period of time

24. Barbarian

26. Urinary organ

29. Spin and twirl

31. Lair

32. Mediterranean herbs

34. Your (archaic)

36. Engrave

38. A stinky mammal

40. Utilizer

41. Fastener

43. Keyboard instrument

45. Scottish for “Uncle”

46. A narcotic

48. A range of mountains

50. Darn!

51. Perceive visually

52. Consumer Price Index

54. State of supreme happiness

61. Scientific workplaces

63. Performer in a play

64. East Asian unit of weight

65. Leaf of the talipot palm

66. Sudden desires

67. Jacob’s brother

68. Beseeched

69. Mineral bearing rock

70. A depression on a surface

DOWN

1. Fermentation sediments

2. A language of Pakistan and India

3. Prig

4. Stitched clothing

5. Zulu warriors

6. Green, yellow or lima

7. One time only

8. Confederate general

9. Promoter

10. Mid-month days

11. Unit of force

13. Breadwinners

14. Style of hat

20. A1

21. Separate by kind or type

25. Hawaiian island

26. A two-masted sailing ship

27. Astonishing

28. A Canadian territory

29. Mobs

30. Bowel cleansing

31. A potent estrogen

33. Mongrel

35. Before

37. Queen of the gods (Greek mythology)

39. German sovereigns

42. Uterus

44. Require

47. Relative of a spouse

49. Leased

52. Sound of a horse’s hoof

53. A sudden numbing dread

55. Reflected sound

56. Agitate

57. A few

58. Lack of difficulty

59. Actor ____ Connery

60. Prostitute

62. Unhappy

