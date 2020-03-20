ACROSS
1. Luxurious
5. A people of southeast Nigeria
8. Placed
12. Sea eagle
13. Make improvements to
15. Current
16. Ancient Biblical kingdom
17. Rapidly
18. Not odd
19. U-boat sailors
22. East southeast
23. Long period of time
24. Barbarian
26. Urinary organ
29. Spin and twirl
31. Lair
32. Mediterranean herbs
34. Your (archaic)
36. Engrave
38. A stinky mammal
40. Utilizer
41. Fastener
43. Keyboard instrument
45. Scottish for “Uncle”
46. A narcotic
48. A range of mountains
50. Darn!
51. Perceive visually
52. Consumer Price Index
54. State of supreme happiness
61. Scientific workplaces
63. Performer in a play
64. East Asian unit of weight
65. Leaf of the talipot palm
66. Sudden desires
67. Jacob’s brother
68. Beseeched
69. Mineral bearing rock
70. A depression on a surface
DOWN
1. Fermentation sediments
2. A language of Pakistan and India
3. Prig
4. Stitched clothing
5. Zulu warriors
6. Green, yellow or lima
7. One time only
8. Confederate general
9. Promoter
10. Mid-month days
11. Unit of force
13. Breadwinners
14. Style of hat
20. A1
21. Separate by kind or type
25. Hawaiian island
26. A two-masted sailing ship
27. Astonishing
28. A Canadian territory
29. Mobs
30. Bowel cleansing
31. A potent estrogen
33. Mongrel
35. Before
37. Queen of the gods (Greek mythology)
39. German sovereigns
42. Uterus
44. Require
47. Relative of a spouse
49. Leased
52. Sound of a horse’s hoof
53. A sudden numbing dread
55. Reflected sound
56. Agitate
57. A few
58. Lack of difficulty
59. Actor ____ Connery
60. Prostitute
62. Unhappy