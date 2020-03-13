ACROSS
1. Resorts
5. Friend
8. Trailer truck
12. Polynesian dance
13. Terror
15. Forms on a wound
16. Formerly, the shah’s
17. Fragrance
18. Melody
19. Foreseeable
22. Mexican (abbrev.)
23. Card with just 1 symbol
24. Allot (archaic)
26. Choose
29. Land surrounded by water
31. Helmsman of boat’s racing crew
32. Cut wood
34. The air above us
36. Winged
38. Assembly
40. Latin for “Behold”
41. Pork strips
43. Concepts
45. Metric unit of area
46. Come back
48. Comfortably
50. Avatar of Vishnu
51. A New Zealand parrot
52. A young bear
54. A way of controlling one’s bodily functions
61. Gemstone
63. Healthcare giver
64. King of the jungle
65. Memo
66. Glances over quickly
67. Taro
68. Leg joint
69. Color or tint
70. Chair
DOWN
1. Boat
2. Sound from a contented cat
3. Wings
4. A type of shoe
5. Component
6. Dwarf buffalo
7. Appendage
8. Super Sonic Transport
9. Promoting Christian unity
10. Horse’s hair
11. An African wild goat
13. Lead vehicle in an auto race (2 words)
14. Settles down
20. Freezes
21. Snake-like fishes
25. Grab
26. Pertaining to the sun
27. Worsen
28. Author Mark _____
29. Runs an engine in neutral
30. Express strong disapproval
31. Taxi
33. Old age (archaic)
35. Perceive visually
37. A Catholic tribunal
39. One of New York’s baseball teams
42. Without sensation
44. Litigated
47. Downpours
49. End walls of sloping roofs
52. Hit on the head
53. “Once ____ a time”
55. Ow!
56. German for “Mrs”
57. Anglo-Saxon slave
58. Assistant
59. Closing section of a musical composition
60. Nautical mile (speed)
62. Confederate general