ACROSS

1. Resorts

5. Friend

8. Trailer truck

12. Polynesian dance

13. Terror

15. Forms on a wound

16. Formerly, the shah’s

17. Fragrance

18. Melody

19. Foreseeable

22. Mexican (abbrev.)

23. Card with just 1 symbol

24. Allot (archaic)

26. Choose

29. Land surrounded by water

31. Helmsman of boat’s racing crew

32. Cut wood

34. The air above us

36. Winged

38. Assembly

40. Latin for “Behold”

41. Pork strips

43. Concepts

45. Metric unit of area

46. Come back

48. Comfortably

50. Avatar of Vishnu

51. A New Zealand parrot

52. A young bear

54. A way of controlling one’s bodily functions

61. Gemstone

63. Healthcare giver

64. King of the jungle

65. Memo

66. Glances over quickly

67. Taro

68. Leg joint

69. Color or tint

70. Chair

DOWN

1. Boat

2. Sound from a contented cat

3. Wings

4. A type of shoe

5. Component

6. Dwarf buffalo

7. Appendage

8. Super Sonic Transport

9. Promoting Christian unity

10. Horse’s hair

11. An African wild goat

13. Lead vehicle in an auto race (2 words)

14. Settles down

20. Freezes

21. Snake-like fishes

25. Grab

26. Pertaining to the sun

27. Worsen

28. Author Mark _____

29. Runs an engine in neutral

30. Express strong disapproval

31. Taxi

33. Old age (archaic)

35. Perceive visually

37. A Catholic tribunal

39. One of New York’s baseball teams

42. Without sensation

44. Litigated

47. Downpours

49. End walls of sloping roofs

52. Hit on the head

53. “Once ____ a time”

55. Ow!

56. German for “Mrs”

57. Anglo-Saxon slave

58. Assistant

59. Closing section of a musical composition

60. Nautical mile (speed)

62. Confederate general

