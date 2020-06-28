ACROSS

1. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom

5. Wisconsin (abbrev.)

8. Chancy

12. Cattle

13. A young pig

15. Not "To"

16. Send forth

17. What a book is called

18. Indian dress

19. Debated

22. Conditioned emotional response

23. Before

24. Tidy

26. A written version of a play

29. Practical

31. Writer/poet Edgar Allan ___

32. Small ponds

34. Yugoslavian monetary units

36. Canary or parrot, for example

38. Dissuade

40. Wealthy

41. Nap

43. Talus

45. Born

46. Stings

48. Gestures of indifference

50. Smell

51. Hotel

52. Convert hides into leather

54. Jacket

61. Murres

63. Having a wave-like pattern

64. Boyfriend

65. Flesh from animals

66. Retains

67. Not more

68. A period of discounted prices

69. Shape with an axe

70. Sword

DOWN

1. Supplemented with difficulty

2. A tart fruit

3. Blue dye

4. Specialty

5. Sound of something in rapid motion

6. A very small amount

7. Sodium chloride

8. Contingencies

9. Breaking into pieces

10. Front part of a vessel

11. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)

13. Immersed

14. Adolescents

20. Top edge of a vessel

21. Profound

25. At a distance

26. Dirties

27. Ritual

28. Braid or plait

29. Utilisers

30. They tie up shoes

31. Public Broadcasting System

33. Etcetera (abbrev.)

35. Third person singular female

37. Deceased

39. Engages for work again

42. Front part of a vessel

44. Sea eagle

47. Cuts

49. Not capable

52. Antacid brand

53. Region

55. He built an ark

56. Plunge

57. Beer

58. Retain

59. Lack of difficulty

60. Deceptive maneuver

62. Dined

Tags