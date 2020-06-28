ACROSS
1. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom
5. Wisconsin (abbrev.)
8. Chancy
12. Cattle
13. A young pig
15. Not "To"
16. Send forth
17. What a book is called
18. Indian dress
19. Debated
22. Conditioned emotional response
23. Before
24. Tidy
26. A written version of a play
29. Practical
31. Writer/poet Edgar Allan ___
32. Small ponds
34. Yugoslavian monetary units
36. Canary or parrot, for example
38. Dissuade
40. Wealthy
41. Nap
43. Talus
45. Born
46. Stings
48. Gestures of indifference
50. Smell
51. Hotel
52. Convert hides into leather
54. Jacket
61. Murres
63. Having a wave-like pattern
64. Boyfriend
65. Flesh from animals
66. Retains
67. Not more
68. A period of discounted prices
69. Shape with an axe
70. Sword
DOWN
1. Supplemented with difficulty
2. A tart fruit
3. Blue dye
4. Specialty
5. Sound of something in rapid motion
6. A very small amount
7. Sodium chloride
8. Contingencies
9. Breaking into pieces
10. Front part of a vessel
11. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)
13. Immersed
14. Adolescents
20. Top edge of a vessel
21. Profound
25. At a distance
26. Dirties
27. Ritual
28. Braid or plait
29. Utilisers
30. They tie up shoes
31. Public Broadcasting System
33. Etcetera (abbrev.)
35. Third person singular female
37. Deceased
39. Engages for work again
42. Front part of a vessel
44. Sea eagle
47. Cuts
49. Not capable
52. Antacid brand
53. Region
55. He built an ark
56. Plunge
57. Beer
58. Retain
59. Lack of difficulty
60. Deceptive maneuver
62. Dined