ACROSS
1. Strokes
5. A stitched cloth border
8. Employee Stock Option Program
12. Genus of the dogfish
13. Started
15. Plateau
16. Humid
17. Remove
18. Tangelo
19. Female sheep herder
22. Fashionable
23. Not cold
24. Carry
26. Persons
29. Express agreement
31. A frying utensil
32. Strange or spooky
34. Swearings
36. One time only
38. Melodies
40. Former Italian currency
41. Latin for “Earth”
43. Shoot from a concealed position
45. Mesh
46. An evening party
48. Sleigh
50. Largest continent
51. Beer
52. Second (abbrev.)
54. Hostilities
61. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
63. Chuckle
64. A flat mass of floating ice
65. Utilizes
66. A lament
67. Pelvic bones
68. Communists (slang)
69. S
70. Autos
DOWN
1. Mats
2. Nursemaid
3. An indefinite period
4. The Greek lyric poet of Lesbos
5. German for “Mister”
6. A mild expletive
7. Ponder
8. An Australian flightless bird
9. Dividing into sections
10. City in Norway
11. Gave money in return for service
13. Weevils
14. Where birds live
20. Expect with desire
21. Neither good nor bad
25. Blue-green
26. Sheets of window glass
27. Infringed
28. Jagged
29. Breastplate
30. One more than two
31. Cooking vessel
33. Hotel
35. Saturday (abbrev.)
37. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)
39. Showy
42. Operatic solo
44. Snake-like fishes
47. US symbol
49. Godlike
52. Not sweet
53. Nature of being
55. Storm
56. Regrets
57. They come from chickens
58. Leaf of the talipot palm
59. French for “Black”
60. Oceans
62. Donkey