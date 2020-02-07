ACROSS

1. Strokes

5. A stitched cloth border

8. Employee Stock Option Program

12. Genus of the dogfish

13. Started

15. Plateau

16. Humid

17. Remove

18. Tangelo

19. Female sheep herder

22. Fashionable

23. Not cold

24. Carry

26. Persons

29. Express agreement

31. A frying utensil

32. Strange or spooky

34. Swearings

36. One time only

38. Melodies

40. Former Italian currency

41. Latin for “Earth”

43. Shoot from a concealed position

45. Mesh

46. An evening party

48. Sleigh

50. Largest continent

51. Beer

52. Second (abbrev.)

54. Hostilities

61. Occupational Safety and Health Administration

63. Chuckle

64. A flat mass of floating ice

65. Utilizes

66. A lament

67. Pelvic bones

68. Communists (slang)

69. S

70. Autos

DOWN

1. Mats

2. Nursemaid

3. An indefinite period

4. The Greek lyric poet of Lesbos

5. German for “Mister”

6. A mild expletive

7. Ponder

8. An Australian flightless bird

9. Dividing into sections

10. City in Norway

11. Gave money in return for service

13. Weevils

14. Where birds live

20. Expect with desire

21. Neither good nor bad

25. Blue-green

26. Sheets of window glass

27. Infringed

28. Jagged

29. Breastplate

30. One more than two

31. Cooking vessel

33. Hotel

35. Saturday (abbrev.)

37. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)

39. Showy

42. Operatic solo

44. Snake-like fishes

47. US symbol

49. Godlike

52. Not sweet

53. Nature of being

55. Storm

56. Regrets

57. They come from chickens

58. Leaf of the talipot palm

59. French for “Black”

60. Oceans

62. Donkey

