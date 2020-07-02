ACROSS
1. Trailer truck
5. A male cat
8. Self-satisfied
12. A city in east-central France
13. A place for wives and concubines
15. Protagonist
16. Formerly (archaic)
17. Sporting venue
18. The boundary of a surface
19. Tornadoes over water
22. A potent estrogen
23. Rodent
24. Blue-green
26. What doors swing on
29. Swerved
31. Long period of time
32. Positive electrode
34. A plant used to make rope
36. Memo
38. Jargon
40. Sleep
41. Athletic endeavor
43. Love intensely
45. Medical (abbrev.)
46. Killer
48. Forged
50. Catch sight of
51. Utilize
52. Asphalt
54. Exterminating
61. "Oh my!"
63. From Ireland
64. Dwarf buffalo
65. Part of a skeleton
66. Ahead of schedule
67. Missile
68. Stiff hair or bristle
69. Honey insect
70. Young girl
DOWN
1. Change direction abruptly
2. A long-tailed tropical American wildcat
3. Not quite all
4. Student doctor
5. Waterproof canvas
6. Chocolate cookie
7. List of meal choices
8. Third person singular female
9. Interfering
10. Exhort
11. Moves
13. Hurries
14. Not glossy
20. Traditional Indian music
21. Perceives visually
25. Dry
26. Basketball (slang)
27. Narrow-minded
28. Pertaining to the sun
29. Snake poison
30. Confused
31. N N N N
33. Father
35. Guided
37. Historical periods
39. Irritable
42. Kind or sort
44. "Born Free" lioness
47. Lofty nest
49. A particular point
52. Bar bills
53. Found in some skin lotions
55. A Semitic people
56. Fraught with extreme danger
57. Small island
58. Native of South America
59. Toffs
60. Legs
62. Ocean