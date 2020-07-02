ACROSS

1. Trailer truck

5. A male cat

8. Self-satisfied

12. A city in east-central France

13. A place for wives and concubines

15. Protagonist

16. Formerly (archaic)

17. Sporting venue

18. The boundary of a surface

19. Tornadoes over water

22. A potent estrogen

23. Rodent

24. Blue-green

26. What doors swing on

29. Swerved

31. Long period of time

32. Positive electrode

34. A plant used to make rope

36. Memo

38. Jargon

40. Sleep

41. Athletic endeavor

43. Love intensely

45. Medical (abbrev.)

46. Killer

48. Forged

50. Catch sight of

51. Utilize

52. Asphalt

54. Exterminating

61. "Oh my!"

63. From Ireland

64. Dwarf buffalo

65. Part of a skeleton

66. Ahead of schedule

67. Missile

68. Stiff hair or bristle

69. Honey insect

70. Young girl

DOWN

1. Change direction abruptly

2. A long-tailed tropical American wildcat

3. Not quite all

4. Student doctor

5. Waterproof canvas

6. Chocolate cookie

7. List of meal choices

8. Third person singular female

9. Interfering

10. Exhort

11. Moves

13. Hurries

14. Not glossy

20. Traditional Indian music

21. Perceives visually

25. Dry

26. Basketball (slang)

27. Narrow-minded

28. Pertaining to the sun

29. Snake poison

30. Confused

31. N N N N

33. Father

35. Guided

37. Historical periods

39. Irritable

42. Kind or sort

44. "Born Free" lioness

47. Lofty nest

49. A particular point

52. Bar bills

53. Found in some skin lotions

55. A Semitic people

56. Fraught with extreme danger

57. Small island

58. Native of South America

59. Toffs

60. Legs

62. Ocean

