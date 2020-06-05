ACROSS

1. Dried hemp leaves

5. Bacon Lettuce Tomato

8. Expunge

12. Accompanying

13. Fairies

15. Angle between a stalk and branchlet

16. Wild African sheep

17. Having a wave-like pattern

18. Pierce

19. Donee

22. Wrath

23. Illuminated

24. Portent

26. Military trainees

29. Sudden spasm

31. Short for Robert

32. Retrieve

34. Schedule of fees

36. Assist

38. Room barriers

40. Cans

41. Shot from a bow

43. Chills

45. Mineral bearing rock

46. A type of strong liquor

48. Study of plants

50. Blue dye

51. A narrow opening

52. A period

54. Strangeness

61. Breastplate

63. What a book is called

64. Assemble or modify written material

65. God of love (Greek mythology)

66. Sharpened

67. Anagram of “Lied”

68. Lease

69. Income, sales, or property ___

70. A house for chickens

DOWN

1. Mop

2. Ireland

3. Render senseless

4. A protective device

5. An alliance of countries

6. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals

7. A three-tone Chadic language

8. Hyrax

9. Complete annihilation

10. Teller of untruths

11. A river in central Europe

13. Gave off

14. Asian antelope

20. Feudal land

21. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)

25. French for “State”

26. Asp

27. Deviance

28. Ownership shares

29. Pulsate

30. Formal form of “Hank”

31. Sheep sound

33. Murmur lovingly

35. South-southeast

37. Ripped

39. Trudged

42. A homeless child

44. Comedian ____ Laurel

47. Fabric

49. Relating to apnea

52. Related to the elk

53. Monster

55. Violent demonstration

56. A Sicilian volcano

57. Genus of holly

58. Taro

59. Grain storage building

60. Stair

62. Super Sonic Transport

