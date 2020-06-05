ACROSS
1. Dried hemp leaves
5. Bacon Lettuce Tomato
8. Expunge
12. Accompanying
13. Fairies
15. Angle between a stalk and branchlet
16. Wild African sheep
17. Having a wave-like pattern
18. Pierce
19. Donee
22. Wrath
23. Illuminated
24. Portent
26. Military trainees
29. Sudden spasm
31. Short for Robert
32. Retrieve
34. Schedule of fees
36. Assist
38. Room barriers
40. Cans
41. Shot from a bow
43. Chills
45. Mineral bearing rock
46. A type of strong liquor
48. Study of plants
50. Blue dye
51. A narrow opening
52. A period
54. Strangeness
61. Breastplate
63. What a book is called
64. Assemble or modify written material
65. God of love (Greek mythology)
66. Sharpened
67. Anagram of “Lied”
68. Lease
69. Income, sales, or property ___
70. A house for chickens
DOWN
1. Mop
2. Ireland
3. Render senseless
4. A protective device
5. An alliance of countries
6. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals
7. A three-tone Chadic language
8. Hyrax
9. Complete annihilation
10. Teller of untruths
11. A river in central Europe
13. Gave off
14. Asian antelope
20. Feudal land
21. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)
25. French for “State”
26. Asp
27. Deviance
28. Ownership shares
29. Pulsate
30. Formal form of “Hank”
31. Sheep sound
33. Murmur lovingly
35. South-southeast
37. Ripped
39. Trudged
42. A homeless child
44. Comedian ____ Laurel
47. Fabric
49. Relating to apnea
52. Related to the elk
53. Monster
55. Violent demonstration
56. A Sicilian volcano
57. Genus of holly
58. Taro
59. Grain storage building
60. Stair
62. Super Sonic Transport