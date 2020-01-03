ACROSS
1. Chop up
5. Equality
8. Forms on a wound
12. Singer Fitzgerald
13. Open skin infections
15. Cornbread
16. Back
17. Dried plum
18. Picnic insects
19. Repairs
22. Fast plane
23. Our star
24. Valley
26. Not present
29. A distinct feature or element
31. To and ___
32. Writing tables
34. Assault (2 words)
36. Not sciences
38. Songs for two
40. Magical symbol
41. Despises
43. Increases
45. Drench
46. A musical composition
48. Dug with the snout
50. Being nothing more than specified
51. Not your
52. "Wise" bird
54. Grades for abandoned courses
61. Fruit-filled desserts
63. Motherless calf
64. Operatic solo
65. Nature of being
66. Repaired a shoe
67. Change direction
68. Where birds live
69. Writing tool
70. Perceives visually
DOWN
1. German for "Mister"
2. Downwind
3. Smack
4. Bother
5. Harbor
6. Wild African sheep
7. City in Nevada
8. Resort
9. Hypothesis
10. Initial wager
11. Superlative of "Good"
13. Traversed
14. Dispatches
20. Regretted
21. Drains strength
25. A suggestive look
26. A handwoven wall hanging
27. Fathomless
28. Genus of hemlock spruce
29. Abuzz
30. Strengthened (muscles)
31. 4th note in do-re-mi
33. A New Zealand parrot
35. Mesh
37. Western Samoan monetary unit
39. Spied
42. Indian dress
44. The immaterial part of a person
47. Has a disposition to do something
49. Goodies
52. Not closed
53. Intelligent
55. A house for chickens
56. Look amorously
57. Comportment
58. Not false
59. Ireland
60. French for "Without"
62. Collection