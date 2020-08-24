ACROSS
1. Anagram of "Seek"
5. A leguminous plant
8. Possessing the necessary skills
12. Sharp high-pitched cry
13. Unpleasant fates
15. Fortitude
16. Not fake
17. A region of western Asia Minor
18. Tropical Asian starling
19. Yearly day of remembrance
22. A period
23. Egg of a louse
24. Indicator
26. Fastens again
29. Scrounge for food
31. Even (poetic)
32. Pertaining to modern day Persia
34. Pertaining to Scandinavia
36. Hare-like rodent
38. Nap
40. Not gain
41. Poems of heroism
43. Spanish for "Mister"
45. Grain
46. Plan
48. Slang for handsome
50. Prefix indicating half
51. Convert hides into leather
52. Mother
54. Beyond measure
61. Cain's brother
63. Snow hut
64. Told an untruth
65. Cornbread
66. Grieve
67. Margarine
68. Stiff hair or bristle
69. Collection
70. Bacterium
DOWN
1. A long-tailed tropical American wildcat
2. Avid
3. Panache
4. Immobilizes a broken bone
5. Impoverished
6. Long periods of time
7. Genus of the dogfish
8. Annual General Meeting
9. A man about to marry
10. Linoleum (abbrev.)
11. French for "State"
13. People watching their calories
14. Pinfish
20. Eight in Roman numerals
21. Wool
25. Prison
26. Harvests
27. Improvement
28. Volcano
29. Demon
30. An analytic literary composition
31. Scottish for "Uncle"
33. Born
35. Eastern Standard Time
37. Dull pain
39. Part or serving
42. Trailer truck
44. Package of 500 sheets of paper
47. 1/60th of a fluid dram
49. Not digital
52. Cartographic illustrations
53. Slender woodwind instrument
55. Psyches
56. Skid
57. Civil wrong
58. Digestive fluid
59. A suggestive look
60. Ancient Biblical kingdom
62. Meadow