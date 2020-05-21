ACROSS

1. Eating aprons

5. Anagram of "Pal"

8. Pierce

12. Assist

13. Goat sound

15. A beautiful and graceful girl

16. Monetary unit of Ethiopia

17. Scope

18. Downwind

19. Manages

22. Hearing organ

23. Animal doctor

24. Communists (slang)

26. Lacking vigor

29. Spite

31. To and ___

32. A Siouan people

34. An upside-down smile

36. Makes a mistake

38. A language of India

40. Sword

41. Vaulted

43. Remains of a destroyed building

45. Before

46. Rabbit hole

48. Entrance

50. Not fatty

51. Liquid oxygen

52. Anagram of "Pie"

54. Revering

61. Labyrinth

63. Secure or fasten

64. Slender woodwind instrument

65. A distinct part

66. Therefore

67. Information board

68. Impolite

69. Request

70. Nature of being

DOWN

1. A small yeast cake

2. Cited from the same place

3. A raised bank of a river

4. Endeavor

5. "Oh my!"

6. Gave temporarily

7. Leaf of a book

8. Resort

9. Astronomers tools

10. Region

11. A coffin stand

13. Of the United Kingdom

14. Latin for "Earth"

20. Fictional captain

21. Ego

25. Fraught with extreme danger

26. Shot from a bow

27. Standardized

28. A memorial mound of stones

29. Broadcasting and/or print

30. Pitchers

31. Gave food

33. Wildebeest

35. Born

37. Withered

39. Slope

42. Illustrate

44. An Anglo-Saxon minstrel

47. Father of Methuselah

49. Divulge

52. Chieftain

53. A Maori weapon

55. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)

56. French for "Without"

57. Bumpkin

58. Wading bird

59. Wooden pins or pegs

60. Part of a chromosome

62. Scottish for "Uncle"

