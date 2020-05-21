ACROSS
1. Eating aprons
5. Anagram of "Pal"
8. Pierce
12. Assist
13. Goat sound
15. A beautiful and graceful girl
16. Monetary unit of Ethiopia
17. Scope
18. Downwind
19. Manages
22. Hearing organ
23. Animal doctor
24. Communists (slang)
26. Lacking vigor
29. Spite
31. To and ___
32. A Siouan people
34. An upside-down smile
36. Makes a mistake
38. A language of India
40. Sword
41. Vaulted
43. Remains of a destroyed building
45. Before
46. Rabbit hole
48. Entrance
50. Not fatty
51. Liquid oxygen
52. Anagram of "Pie"
54. Revering
61. Labyrinth
63. Secure or fasten
64. Slender woodwind instrument
65. A distinct part
66. Therefore
67. Information board
68. Impolite
69. Request
70. Nature of being
DOWN
1. A small yeast cake
2. Cited from the same place
3. A raised bank of a river
4. Endeavor
5. "Oh my!"
6. Gave temporarily
7. Leaf of a book
8. Resort
9. Astronomers tools
10. Region
11. A coffin stand
13. Of the United Kingdom
14. Latin for "Earth"
20. Fictional captain
21. Ego
25. Fraught with extreme danger
26. Shot from a bow
27. Standardized
28. A memorial mound of stones
29. Broadcasting and/or print
30. Pitchers
31. Gave food
33. Wildebeest
35. Born
37. Withered
39. Slope
42. Illustrate
44. An Anglo-Saxon minstrel
47. Father of Methuselah
49. Divulge
52. Chieftain
53. A Maori weapon
55. Mother of Zeus (Greek mythology)
56. French for "Without"
57. Bumpkin
58. Wading bird
59. Wooden pins or pegs
60. Part of a chromosome
62. Scottish for "Uncle"