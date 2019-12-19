ACROSS
1. Distort
5. Slang for business
8. Taro
12. Assert
13. A meeting place
15. Cog
16. Accomplished
17. Sporting venue
18. Monster
19. Uncontroversial
22. N N N N
23. What we breathe
24. Panache
26. Even though
29. The outer coating on teeth
31. Exclamation of surprise
32. Experiences
34. Female horses
36. Current events
38. Involuntary muscle contraction
40. Possess
41. Marten
43. Model of excellence
45. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example
46. Spoke in a monotone
48. Marksman
50. Black
51. Attempt
52. Resort
54. Arousal
61. Trees of the genus Quercus
63. Love intensely
64. Vagabond
65. God of war (Greek mythology)
66. Jogs
67. Was indebted to
68. Sassy
69. Meadow
70. Negatives
DOWN
1. Gully
2. Door-to-door cosmetic company
3. City in Nevada
4. Pre-built
5. Brought into existence
6. Angers
7. An Indian tribe of New Mexico
8. Self-importance
9. Deviant
10. Repair by sewing
11. Mineral-bearing rocks
13. Sprites
14. Expert
20. Feudal land
21. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom
25. Nursemaid
26. Not behind
27. Criminal
28. Lukewarm
29. S S S S
30. A crowbar or peavey
31. Answer (abbrev.)
33. Small boy
35. Ocean
37. Sloven person
39. Chimneypieces
42. A grandson of Adam
44. Former Italian currency
47. Inner
49. Snake
52. Used for bathing
53. Whittle
55. Object of worship
56. Be gloomy
57. Fertilizer ingredient
58. A midwestern state
59. Comply
60. Gestures of assent
62. Super Sonic Transport