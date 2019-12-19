ACROSS

1. Distort

5. Slang for business

8. Taro

12. Assert

13. A meeting place

15. Cog

16. Accomplished

17. Sporting venue

18. Monster

19. Uncontroversial

22. N N N N

23. What we breathe

24. Panache

26. Even though

29. The outer coating on teeth

31. Exclamation of surprise

32. Experiences

34. Female horses

36. Current events

38. Involuntary muscle contraction

40. Possess

41. Marten

43. Model of excellence

45. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example

46. Spoke in a monotone

48. Marksman

50. Black

51. Attempt

52. Resort

54. Arousal

61. Trees of the genus Quercus

63. Love intensely

64. Vagabond

65. God of war (Greek mythology)

66. Jogs

67. Was indebted to

68. Sassy

69. Meadow

70. Negatives

DOWN

1. Gully

2. Door-to-door cosmetic company

3. City in Nevada

4. Pre-built

5. Brought into existence

6. Angers

7. An Indian tribe of New Mexico

8. Self-importance

9. Deviant

10. Repair by sewing

11. Mineral-bearing rocks

13. Sprites

14. Expert

20. Feudal land

21. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom

25. Nursemaid

26. Not behind

27. Criminal

28. Lukewarm

29. S S S S

30. A crowbar or peavey

31. Answer (abbrev.)

33. Small boy

35. Ocean

37. Sloven person

39. Chimneypieces

42. A grandson of Adam

44. Former Italian currency

47. Inner

49. Snake

52. Used for bathing

53. Whittle

55. Object of worship

56. Be gloomy

57. Fertilizer ingredient

58. A midwestern state

59. Comply

60. Gestures of assent

62. Super Sonic Transport

