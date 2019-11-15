ACROSS

1. Sets of articles or tools

5. "Wise" bird

8. Comes from cows

12. Beige

13. Sedate

15. Portent

16. Decant

17. A passenger ship

18. A vaulted recess on a building

19. Producing no result

22. Consumed food

23. Before

24. Thread across the warp yarn

26. Staid

29. Showing favoritism

31. Facsimile

32. Rings

34. Care for

36. Not sciences

38. Fearful anticipation

40. One time only

41. Fortune telling card

43. Not against the law

45. C

46. Badger

48. Wears away

50. Raise trivial objections

51. East southeast

52. A large open container

54. Tenacity

61. Point around which something rotates

63. Hot chocolate

64. Student residence

65. Fruit of the blackthorn bush

66. Stone-gray

67. Ancient Biblical kingdom

68. Canvas dwelling

69. Historical period

70. Wet with dew

DOWN

1. A yachting cap

2. Symbol

3. Not false

4. Wandered the web

5. Relating to the ear

6. Desire

7. Place

8. Extinct flightless bird

9. Dislike for delays

10. In order that not

11. Leg joint

13. Precipitated rain and snow

14. Sketched

20. Lash

21. Not right

25. A type of gambling card game

26. Abraham's wife

27. Removal

28. Noblemen

29. Utilization

30. Speed competitions

31. Obese

33. Confederate general

35. Golf ball support

37. Rail bird

39. Probably (2 words)

42. Waterproof canvas

44. Misplaced

47. Eyeglasses (slang)

49. Assigned title to

52. Immense

53. Shaft on which a wheel rotates

55. Part portrayed

56. Left by a wound

57. A very small amount

58. A connecting point

59. A black bird

60. Television award

62. Collection

