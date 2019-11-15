ACROSS
1. Sets of articles or tools
5. "Wise" bird
8. Comes from cows
12. Beige
13. Sedate
15. Portent
16. Decant
17. A passenger ship
18. A vaulted recess on a building
19. Producing no result
22. Consumed food
23. Before
24. Thread across the warp yarn
26. Staid
29. Showing favoritism
31. Facsimile
32. Rings
34. Care for
36. Not sciences
38. Fearful anticipation
40. One time only
41. Fortune telling card
43. Not against the law
45. C
46. Badger
48. Wears away
50. Raise trivial objections
51. East southeast
52. A large open container
54. Tenacity
61. Point around which something rotates
63. Hot chocolate
64. Student residence
65. Fruit of the blackthorn bush
66. Stone-gray
67. Ancient Biblical kingdom
68. Canvas dwelling
69. Historical period
70. Wet with dew
DOWN
1. A yachting cap
2. Symbol
3. Not false
4. Wandered the web
5. Relating to the ear
6. Desire
7. Place
8. Extinct flightless bird
9. Dislike for delays
10. In order that not
11. Leg joint
13. Precipitated rain and snow
14. Sketched
20. Lash
21. Not right
25. A type of gambling card game
26. Abraham's wife
27. Removal
28. Noblemen
29. Utilization
30. Speed competitions
31. Obese
33. Confederate general
35. Golf ball support
37. Rail bird
39. Probably (2 words)
42. Waterproof canvas
44. Misplaced
47. Eyeglasses (slang)
49. Assigned title to
52. Immense
53. Shaft on which a wheel rotates
55. Part portrayed
56. Left by a wound
57. A very small amount
58. A connecting point
59. A black bird
60. Television award
62. Collection