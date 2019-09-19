ACROSS

1. French Sudan

5. Faster Than Light

8. Floating mass of ice

12. Beasts of burden

13. Laughs

15. Angle between a stalk and branchlet

16. "Oh my!"

17. Came up

18. A vaulted recess on a building

19. In an extremely wicked manner

22. Even (poetic)

23. Neither ___

24. Praise

26. Naps

29. Liveliness

31. Traverse across snow

32. An air-filled cavity in the skull

34. Locations

36. Boars

38. Where birds live

40. HIV

41. Louse

43. Long periods of geologic time

45. Lyric poem

46. Stripe

48. Settlement

50. Skull

51. Not your

52. Twosome

54. Vanished

61. Excretory opening

63. Strange or spooky

64. Story

65. A young lady

66. Verbalize

67. Gaelic

68. Verse writer

69. Donkey

70. Precious

DOWN

1. Groan

2. Shaft on which a wheel rotates

3. Grows on a tree

4. Crazy

5. A type of gambling card game

6. You (archaic)

7. Young girl

8. Sheep sound

9. A journey or junket

10. Go up

11. Singer ____ Campbell

13. Sharp turn

14. Vends

20. Anagram of "Rose"

21. Barks

25. Murres

26. Hops

27. Beacon

28. Move stealthily

29. Sword

30. Stuffed bear

31. Resort

33. Utilize

35. South-southeast

37. The founder of a family

39. Eavesdropper

42. Deceased

44. Skid

47. Farewell

49. Gave a speech

52. Humid

53. Pearly-shelled mussel

55. Stiff hair or bristle

56. Not sciences

57. Fruit-filled desserts

58. Scarce

59. "Born Free" lionness

60. Related to the elk

62. Super Sonic Transport

