ACROSS
1. French Sudan
5. Faster Than Light
8. Floating mass of ice
12. Beasts of burden
13. Laughs
15. Angle between a stalk and branchlet
16. "Oh my!"
17. Came up
18. A vaulted recess on a building
19. In an extremely wicked manner
22. Even (poetic)
23. Neither ___
24. Praise
26. Naps
29. Liveliness
31. Traverse across snow
32. An air-filled cavity in the skull
34. Locations
36. Boars
38. Where birds live
40. HIV
41. Louse
43. Long periods of geologic time
45. Lyric poem
46. Stripe
48. Settlement
50. Skull
51. Not your
52. Twosome
54. Vanished
61. Excretory opening
63. Strange or spooky
64. Story
65. A young lady
66. Verbalize
67. Gaelic
68. Verse writer
69. Donkey
70. Precious
DOWN
1. Groan
2. Shaft on which a wheel rotates
3. Grows on a tree
4. Crazy
5. A type of gambling card game
6. You (archaic)
7. Young girl
8. Sheep sound
9. A journey or junket
10. Go up
11. Singer ____ Campbell
13. Sharp turn
14. Vends
20. Anagram of "Rose"
21. Barks
25. Murres
26. Hops
27. Beacon
28. Move stealthily
29. Sword
30. Stuffed bear
31. Resort
33. Utilize
35. South-southeast
37. The founder of a family
39. Eavesdropper
42. Deceased
44. Skid
47. Farewell
49. Gave a speech
52. Humid
53. Pearly-shelled mussel
55. Stiff hair or bristle
56. Not sciences
57. Fruit-filled desserts
58. Scarce
59. "Born Free" lionness
60. Related to the elk
62. Super Sonic Transport