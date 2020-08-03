ACROSS
1. Light or tulip
5. ___ de Janeiro
8. Catch sight of
12. Chocolate cookie
13. Enduring
15. String tie
16. A Hindu deity
17. Demanded
18. Beer
19. Stylist
22. A tribe of Israel
23. An east Indian tree that produces a yellow dye
24. A very small arachnid
26. Creatures of the water
29. Waterways
31. Forelimb
32. A type of floral leaf
34. Narrow gorge
36. No (slang)
38. Risk or danger
40. Rubber wheel
41. Perspiration
43. Desert animal
45. Religious sister
46. Armadas
48. Monkey-bread tree
50. 1/100th of a dollar
51. Law enforcement agency
52. The utmost degree
54. Impudently
61. A famous American canal
63. Avoid
64. You (archaic)
65. Transgressions
66. Adjust again
67. Bun
68. Clothes
69. Even (poetic)
70. Look amorously
DOWN
1. Pretentious talk
2. Murres
3. A tribe of Israel
4. Planks
5. A thorny flower
6. Annoys
7. 1 1 1 1
8. ___ and flow
9. Bagpipe
10. Humble request
11. Done when tired
13. Barman
14. Swelling under the skin
20. Signals in Morse code
21. Wedding or engagement
25. Tight
26. An upside-down smile
27. Levelling a charge against
28. Eyeglasses (slang)
29. Ascend
30. Scour
31. Answer (abbrev.)
33. Macaws
35. Female chicken
37. Cornice
39. Pamphlet
42. Cans
44. A rounded subdivision of an organ
47. An anesthetic
49. Restaurant
52. Where birds live
53. Threesome
55. Downwind
56. Ponder
57. Biblical garden
58. Anagram of "Hogs"
59. Bum around
60. Christmas time
62. S