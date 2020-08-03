ACROSS

1. Light or tulip

5. ___ de Janeiro

8. Catch sight of

12. Chocolate cookie

13. Enduring

15. String tie

16. A Hindu deity

17. Demanded

18. Beer

19. Stylist

22. A tribe of Israel

23. An east Indian tree that produces a yellow dye

24. A very small arachnid

26. Creatures of the water

29. Waterways

31. Forelimb

32. A type of floral leaf

34. Narrow gorge

36. No (slang)

38. Risk or danger

40. Rubber wheel

41. Perspiration

43. Desert animal

45. Religious sister

46. Armadas

48. Monkey-bread tree

50. 1/100th of a dollar

51. Law enforcement agency

52. The utmost degree

54. Impudently

61. A famous American canal

63. Avoid

64. You (archaic)

65. Transgressions

66. Adjust again

67. Bun

68. Clothes

69. Even (poetic)

70. Look amorously

DOWN

1. Pretentious talk

2. Murres

3. A tribe of Israel

4. Planks

5. A thorny flower

6. Annoys

7. 1 1 1 1

8. ___ and flow

9. Bagpipe

10. Humble request

11. Done when tired

13. Barman

14. Swelling under the skin

20. Signals in Morse code

21. Wedding or engagement

25. Tight

26. An upside-down smile

27. Levelling a charge against

28. Eyeglasses (slang)

29. Ascend

30. Scour

31. Answer (abbrev.)

33. Macaws

35. Female chicken

37. Cornice

39. Pamphlet

42. Cans

44. A rounded subdivision of an organ

47. An anesthetic

49. Restaurant

52. Where birds live

53. Threesome

55. Downwind

56. Ponder

57. Biblical garden

58. Anagram of "Hogs"

59. Bum around

60. Christmas time

62. S

