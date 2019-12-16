ACROSS

1. Drenches

5. Recent

8. Porgy fish

12. Gemstone

13. A city in north-central India

15. Minute opening of the skin

16. Thin slab of linoleum

17. Made easier to bear

18. Blue dye

19. Increases speed

22. Obese

23. Very Important Person

24. A Freudian stage

26. Viewed as

29. Practical

31. Writing tool

32. Decree

34. Baked dough

36. Every single one

38. Thin strips of wood or metal

40. One time only

41. An anesthetic

43. Swelling under the skin

45. C

46. Badger

48. Hydrophobia

50. Fictional captain

51. Second (abbrev.)

52. Animal companion

54. Butchered

61. Attack suddenly

63. Send out

64. Coop

65. Anglo-Saxon slave

66. Calorie-reduction plans

67. Door-to-door cosmetic company

68. Wooden pins

69. Donkey

70. Annoyance

DOWN

1. A Catholic tribunal

2. Heroic

3. Body powder

4. Part of a garment that covers an arm

5. Close by

6. Anagram of “Seal”

7. Sharpen by rubbing

8. Resort

9. Junction

10. Murres

11. Animal skin

13. Intensifies

14. Concepts

20. A tart fruit

21. Bolt

25. Type of hairstyle

26. The end of life

27. Spellbinding

28. Valleys

29. Verbalize

30. They tie up shoes

31. P

33. Villain

35. D

37. Not there

39. Hits hard

42. Adult male sheep (plural)

44. Aid

47. Not liquid

49. A mass of polar ice

52. Preparation (abbrev.)

53. Lack of difficulty

55. Largest continent

56. Utilizes

57. Intestinal fortitude

58. Rant

59. Psyches

60. A depression on a surface

62. A potent estrogen

