ACROSS
1. Probabilities
5. A partially opened flower
8. Expert flyers
12. Nearly hopeless
13. Not liquid
15. Grain storage building
16. Ellipse
17. Forever no
18. Stick around
19. Restores
22. Registered Nursing Assistant
23. C
24. Countertenor
26. Exclaim
29. Quantity
31. Broach
32. Sap or marrow
34. Beers
36. Building (abbrev.)
38. Every day
40. Antiaircraft fire
41. Fortune tellers
43. Escargot
45. Fifty-two in Roman numerals
46. Most arid
48. Sailor
50. Stair
51. Fifty-six in Roman numerals
52. Encountered
54. Camels
61. A thin strip of wood
63. A valley in France
64. Skin disease
65. Anglo-Saxon slave
66. Secretes a hormone
67. Deities
68. A young abandoned animal
69. 1
70. A grandson of Adam
DOWN
1. Fragrance
2. Plunge
3. Pull
4. Choose
5. Afrikaner
6. Green seaweed
7. Weight-loss program
8. Donkey
9. A fragrant oil used as bug repellent
10. Panache
11. An oil-rich bean or seed
13. Smiled contemptuously
14. Fantasy
20. Between the head and shoulders
21. Sloven person
25. Sod
26. Lubricated
27. Comprehend
28. Makes bread dough rise
29. Collection of maps
30. Author Mark _____
31. Public Broadcasting System
33. Transgression
35. Traverse across snow
37. Fortitude
39. Ceded
42. Sow
44. Magma
47. Branchlet
49. Optical illusion
52. Millisecond
53. Actress ____ Lanchester
55. City in Norway
56. Spiteful
57. Sea eagle
58. Symbol
59. Prefix indicating "Within"
60. Dried hemp leaves
62. T