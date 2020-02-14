ACROSS

1. Probabilities

5. A partially opened flower

8. Expert flyers

12. Nearly hopeless

13. Not liquid

15. Grain storage building

16. Ellipse

17. Forever no

18. Stick around

19. Restores

22. Registered Nursing Assistant

23. C

24. Countertenor

26. Exclaim

29. Quantity

31. Broach

32. Sap or marrow

34. Beers

36. Building (abbrev.)

38. Every day

40. Antiaircraft fire

41. Fortune tellers

43. Escargot

45. Fifty-two in Roman numerals

46. Most arid

48. Sailor

50. Stair

51. Fifty-six in Roman numerals

52. Encountered

54. Camels

61. A thin strip of wood

63. A valley in France

64. Skin disease

65. Anglo-Saxon slave

66. Secretes a hormone

67. Deities

68. A young abandoned animal

69. 1

70. A grandson of Adam

DOWN

1. Fragrance

2. Plunge

3. Pull

4. Choose

5. Afrikaner

6. Green seaweed

7. Weight-loss program

8. Donkey

9. A fragrant oil used as bug repellent

10. Panache

11. An oil-rich bean or seed

13. Smiled contemptuously

14. Fantasy

20. Between the head and shoulders

21. Sloven person

25. Sod

26. Lubricated

27. Comprehend

28. Makes bread dough rise

29. Collection of maps

30. Author Mark _____

31. Public Broadcasting System

33. Transgression

35. Traverse across snow

37. Fortitude

39. Ceded

42. Sow

44. Magma

47. Branchlet

49. Optical illusion

52. Millisecond

53. Actress ____ Lanchester

55. City in Norway

56. Spiteful

57. Sea eagle

58. Symbol

59. Prefix indicating "Within"

60. Dried hemp leaves

62. T

